9 out of 10 consumers use a voice assistant on their smartphones; 41 percent say they use it daily.

Users can get updates from businesses in the “For You” tab.

Link building is hard work! Here’s how to utilize site crawling tools to make sure your effort pays off.

Amazon advertisers are in the market for campaign automation tools

Oct 26, 2018 by Barry Levine Two-thirds of Amazon advertisers are using ad campaign automation tools, or expect to do so within the next twelve months.

Small businesses more likely to shift ad budgets from search, display, paid social to Amazon

Oct 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Third Door Media’s “Making Room for Amazon” report highlights marketers’ plans for Amazon ad budgets, staff and technology.

Kochava launches its Traffic Index to spotlight top 20 mobile ad networks

Oct 25, 2018 by Barry Levine The attribution and analytics firm says it is trying to encourage transparency and accuracy for the advertising universe outside Google and Facebook.