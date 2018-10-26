SearchCap: Google Maps follow business, local voice survey & link building tools
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Link building tool roundup: Site crawlers
Oct 26, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Link building is hard work! Here’s how to utilize site crawling tools to make sure your effort pays off.
- Google Maps ‘Follow’ button gives businesses a new way to connect with users
Oct 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Users can get updates from businesses in the “For You” tab.
- Survey: 88 percent seek driving directions after a local voice search
Oct 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
9 out of 10 consumers use a voice assistant on their smartphones; 41 percent say they use it daily.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Amazon advertisers are in the market for campaign automation tools
Oct 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
Two-thirds of Amazon advertisers are using ad campaign automation tools, or expect to do so within the next twelve months.
- Small businesses more likely to shift ad budgets from search, display, paid social to Amazon
Oct 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Third Door Media’s “Making Room for Amazon” report highlights marketers’ plans for Amazon ad budgets, staff and technology.
- Kochava launches its Traffic Index to spotlight top 20 mobile ad networks
Oct 25, 2018 by Barry Levine
The attribution and analytics firm says it is trying to encourage transparency and accuracy for the advertising universe outside Google and Facebook.
- Twitter beats expectations, reports profit for fourth quarter in a row despite losing MAU
Oct 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The company reported a modest 9 percent increase in daily active users, down from a 14 percent increase for the same time period last year.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Bing Tests New Featured Snippets Tabs, TL;DR SEO
- Creepy images on Maps—and why they’re actually not that creepy, Google Blog
- Google Redesigns Claim This Knowledge Panel Button, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Rankings Seems Very Unstable; More Algorithm Tweaks, Search Engine Roundtable
- How do you thank someone for saving your life?, Google Blog
- Moving from integration to synchronization, Google Partners Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.