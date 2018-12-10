SearchCap: Google Maps personalization, Google AMP report & Google shopping
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- What’s a CDP? Does your company need one?
Dec 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Gartner predicts that the average US adult will own more than six smart devices by 2020, making cross-device IDs and identity resolution — the ability to consolidate disparate sets of data into an individual profile — a critical need for marketing effectiveness. As the number of touch points in the customer journey expands, Customer Data […]
- Report: Google PLA antitrust remedy turning comparison engines into agencies
Dec 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google shopping competitors now 32 percent of results in UK, Germany, France.
- 85% of consumers disregard local reviews more than 3 months old
Dec 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
For those under 55, the majority of review consumption now occurs on smartphones.
- Google Maps’ ‘For You’ tab comes to iPhones and a whole lot more countries
Dec 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The personalized recommendations tool will be available in 130 countries on Android and 40 on iOS devices.
- Google Search Console AMP enhancement report to combine issue types
Dec 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Beware, Google is making some changes to the AMP report – this is what you need to be on the look out for.
- How do you optimize for Google Discover?
Dec 10, 2018 by John E Lincoln
Brands will need to focus more on the quality of the content they produce as well as its audience engagement.
- Massive fake review attack has big impact on small businesses
Dec 10, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Business owners and Google product experts could not easily find all the businesses impacted during the recent attack because the profiles selected to hide their reviews.
- AI in action
Dec 10, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Provided By IBM With Insider Studios
Marketers’ jobs have never been more complex. They have to juggle vendors, evaluate complicated technology, and draw insights from reams of data, all while meeting skyrocketing customer expectations. But artificial intelligence is changing the equation, helping marketers make sense of a deluge of information and effortlessly execute more effective campaigns. Watson Marketing’s suite of AI-powered […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How Bill Belichick influences marketing team leadership and mentoring
Dec 10, 2018 by Matt Umbro
Finding the best position for each team member to help them succeed guides everyday thinking – from account assignments to delegation and mentoring.
- Compare 9 paid media campaign management tools
Dec 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The paid media marketing landscape has become increasingly complex, as the speed of search engine algorithms and development changes accelerates and marketers demand more integrated channel capabilities. Automating paid media campaign management through an enterprise platform can improve efficiency and productivity. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market […]
- The true impact of conversion rate optimization and why it matters to you
Dec 10, 2018 by Grace Kaye
User journeys have increased in complexity, but so have the tools we can use to process and map masses of data points. Here’s how you can uplift your CRO activity.
- Two DSPs add out-of-home programmatic inventory, as the real world becomes another channel
Dec 7, 2018 by Barry Levine
Announcements this week by Adelphic and MobPro highlight new forms of retargeting, attribution, real-world based audience targeting and multi-channel coordinated campaigns.
