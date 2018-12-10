Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

What’s a CDP? Does your company need one?

Dec 10, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Gartner predicts that the average US adult will own more than six smart devices by 2020, making cross-device IDs and identity resolution — the ability to consolidate disparate sets of data into an individual profile — a critical need for marketing effectiveness. As the number of touch points in the customer journey expands, Customer Data […]

Report: Google PLA antitrust remedy turning comparison engines into agencies

Dec 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling Google shopping competitors now 32 percent of results in UK, Germany, France.

85% of consumers disregard local reviews more than 3 months old

Dec 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling For those under 55, the majority of review consumption now occurs on smartphones.

Google Maps’ ‘For You’ tab comes to iPhones and a whole lot more countries

Dec 10, 2018 by Greg Sterling The personalized recommendations tool will be available in 130 countries on Android and 40 on iOS devices.

Google Search Console AMP enhancement report to combine issue types

Dec 10, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Beware, Google is making some changes to the AMP report – this is what you need to be on the look out for.

How do you optimize for Google Discover?

Dec 10, 2018 by John E Lincoln Brands will need to focus more on the quality of the content they produce as well as its audience engagement.

Massive fake review attack has big impact on small businesses

Dec 10, 2018 by Joy Hawkins Business owners and Google product experts could not easily find all the businesses impacted during the recent attack because the profiles selected to hide their reviews.