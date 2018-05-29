Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

EU’s disruptive ‘copyright reform’ moves closer to passage

May 29, 2018 by Greg Sterling Legislation seeks to clean up copyright but also to subsidize traditional media at the expense of internet companies.

It’s alive! Image SEO is back from the dead

May 29, 2018 by Anthony Muller In the wake of Google’s removal of the ‘view image’ button, contributor Anthony Muller polled top news and entertainment sites to share their Google image traffic data. The results? Overwhelmingly positive — image search is back.

S.P.L. Sørensen Google doodle doubles as a quiz for pH levels of food, soap & batteries

May 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The Danish chemist is known for the pH scale he invented to measure acidity and alkalinity levels.

Google Maps is testing interface with categories of local search suggestions

May 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz New Google Maps interface on Android shows category selections based on where you’re viewing the map.

5 PPC mistakes you’re probably making in your campaigns

May 29, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Outbrain Most common PPC campaign mistakes can be easily rectified. With extra awareness, time and effort, you can adjust your optimization strategy to focus on ROI instead of CPA and get better results. With some changes to the way you approach your PPC activities as a whole, you can fine-tune your funnel and get higher-quality conversions. […]

Google My Business Q&A: What you may be missing

May 28, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli Did you know you can add a custom FAQ to your GMB listing? Contributor Sherry Bonelli explains how to use the often-overlooked Q&A feature to promote your business and stay ahead of the competition.