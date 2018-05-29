SearchCap: Google Maps test, EU copyright reform & image SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- EU’s disruptive ‘copyright reform’ moves closer to passage
May 29, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Legislation seeks to clean up copyright but also to subsidize traditional media at the expense of internet companies.
- It’s alive! Image SEO is back from the dead
May 29, 2018 by Anthony Muller
In the wake of Google’s removal of the ‘view image’ button, contributor Anthony Muller polled top news and entertainment sites to share their Google image traffic data. The results? Overwhelmingly positive — image search is back.
- S.P.L. Sørensen Google doodle doubles as a quiz for pH levels of food, soap & batteries
May 29, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The Danish chemist is known for the pH scale he invented to measure acidity and alkalinity levels.
- Google Maps is testing interface with categories of local search suggestions
May 29, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
New Google Maps interface on Android shows category selections based on where you’re viewing the map.
- 5 PPC mistakes you’re probably making in your campaigns
May 29, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Outbrain
Most common PPC campaign mistakes can be easily rectified. With extra awareness, time and effort, you can adjust your optimization strategy to focus on ROI instead of CPA and get better results. With some changes to the way you approach your PPC activities as a whole, you can fine-tune your funnel and get higher-quality conversions. […]
- Google My Business Q&A: What you may be missing
May 28, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
Did you know you can add a custom FAQ to your GMB listing? Contributor Sherry Bonelli explains how to use the often-overlooked Q&A feature to promote your business and stay ahead of the competition.
- Ask the #SMXperts: Going All-In On AMP
May 25, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
If you are new to AMP or are looking to get more from your existing efforts, SMXperts Benu Aggarwal, Eric Enge and Paul Shapiro answer questions and share insights on the latest AMP developments.
