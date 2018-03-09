Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Maps women-led icons, more Google answers & SEO redirects
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 7 marketing and promotion tactics to get your content discovered
Mar 9, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
Contributor Kristopher Jones outlines seven tried-and-true content promotion strategies that will drive traffic to your content and website.
- Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Celebrating #IWD and SMX speakers
Mar 9, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
This week, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we feature the lineup of female experts presenting next week at SMX West.
- Is a 301 or 302 redirect best for SEO?
Mar 9, 2018 by Bryson Meunier
Confused on which redirect to use? Contributor Bryson Meunier breaks down the differences between 301 and 302 redirects and explains how Google and Bing view each when moving webpages.
- Paralympics 2018 Google doodle marks the start of the winter games in PyeongChang
Mar 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The animated image celebrating the Paralympic games honors the 670 athletes competing over the next 10 days.
- Google tests showing answers under ‘people also ask’ feature
Mar 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google shows answers to the questions you didn’t even think you were asking with this new Google search results test.
- Google My Business adds ‘women-led’ icon & attribute to business listings
Mar 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Here’s how to add a ‘women-led’ icon to your Google Maps and local search listings.
- Search in Pics: Craig Newmark at Google, Snow at NYC office & Women @ Google cupcake
Mar 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Craig Newmark of Craigslist spoke at Google: Source: Instagram Women @ Google cupcake: Source: Instagram Snow […]
