7 marketing and promotion tactics to get your content discovered

Mar 9, 2018 by Kristopher Jones Contributor Kristopher Jones outlines seven tried-and-true content promotion strategies that will drive traffic to your content and website.

Search Engine Land’s Community Corner: Celebrating #IWD and SMX speakers

Mar 9, 2018 by Michelle Robbins This week, as we celebrate International Women’s Day, we feature the lineup of female experts presenting next week at SMX West.

Is a 301 or 302 redirect best for SEO?

Mar 9, 2018 by Bryson Meunier Confused on which redirect to use? Contributor Bryson Meunier breaks down the differences between 301 and 302 redirects and explains how Google and Bing view each when moving webpages.

Paralympics 2018 Google doodle marks the start of the winter games in PyeongChang

Mar 9, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The animated image celebrating the Paralympic games honors the 670 athletes competing over the next 10 days.

Google tests showing answers under ‘people also ask’ feature

Mar 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google shows answers to the questions you didn’t even think you were asking with this new Google search results test.

Google My Business adds ‘women-led’ icon & attribute to business listings

Mar 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Here’s how to add a ‘women-led’ icon to your Google Maps and local search listings.