SearchCap: Google Merchant Center feed changes, Searchmetrics legal win & local search industry
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Side by side: Comparing two performance marketing tools/agencies
Jan 24, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
Columnist Andreas Reiffen shares his method for testing two different AdWords tools/agencies — a process which could also be applied to test different campaign strategies.
- Google dropping Merchant Center feed integrations with BigCommerce, Magento, PrestaShop
Jan 24, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google’s direct upload support to end March 20, 2018.
- Local search industry optimistic about 2018 — but less likely to hire
Jan 24, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Columnist Jamie Pitman shares insights about the state of the local search industry from BrightLocal’s Local Search Industry Survey.
- Searchmetrics wins important victory in patent infringement lawsuit
Jan 23, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Federal judge invalidates five patents SEO platform provider Brightedge claimed in lawsuit against competitor Searchmetrics.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Will AMP improve your rankings? How to set up an AMP test
- How AI can uncover new insights and drive SEO performance
- The Super Bowl LII advertisers ready to play: Returning brands, newcomers & a handful of teaser ads
- Reach score: A suggested standard for local marketing
- Burger King Whopper-splains net neutrality’s repeal in new ad
- A new era of personalization: The hyperconnected customer experience
- 15 PPC pro tips for writing text ads
- 3 SEO tasks to start 2018 off with a bang
- How companies are using chatbots for marketing: Use cases and inspiration
- Facebook CMO Gary Briggs is retiring
- Google AdSense adds style automation for native in-feed ads
Search News From Around The Web:
- 2018 SEO, Part 5: Copywriting and Content, 3Q Digital
- AdGooroo is Becoming Kantar Media, AdGooroo
- Answer: How do I find this song that’s become an earworm?, SearchReSearch
- Drive better results for your business with machine learning: Part III, Inside AdWords
- Google I/O 2018 starts on May 8th in Mountain View, The Verge
- Low-quality pages and how to fix them, Yoast
- SEOs Fight With Google Over How Google Treats Subdomains vs Subdirectories, Search Engine Roundtable
- Why I left Google to join Grab – Steve Yegge, Medium
- Your Company Needs SEO Services, Not An SEO Business, Search Engine People
