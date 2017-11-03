Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google mobile design, Google News breaks RSS feeds & Baidu hack
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolling out new curved mobile search results interface
Nov 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Are you seeing a new look for the Google mobile search results page? You are not alone!
- How we hacked the Baidu link submission script for better indexation
Nov 3, 2017 by Hermes Ma
Baidu’s Link Submission Script is a great way to help Baidu index your content, but it can create some potential SEO issues. Columnist Hermes Ma shares an improved version of the script that is more SEO-friendly.
- 7 tips to ramp up your holiday advertising
Nov 3, 2017 by Mona Elesseily
Search marketers, are you ready for the holiday shopping season? Columnist Mona Elesseily shares tips for getting the most out of your holiday paid search ads.
- Google News to deprecate old RSS feed URLs on December 1, 2017
Nov 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Do you subscribe to Google News RSS feeds? Well, you may have noticed that they appear to be completely broken now.
- Search in Pics: SEOs dress up as Google algorithm, zombies, horses & Mr. Spock
Nov 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google zombie apocalypse: Source: Instagram Googlers horsing around: Source: Instagram SEOs as the Google algorithm: Source: […]
- SLIDESHOW: Photos from the 2017 Search Engine Land Awards Gala
Nov 3, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Last week’s awards gala not only celebrated the winners in each category, but also was an evening of celebration for all finalists in attendance. An epic view of the Empire State Building, amazing entertainment by 45 Riots and fabulous fare made it an evening to remember in NYC. All thanks in part to Search Engine […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook rolls out polls for Pages across desktop, mobile
- Television is dead. Long live video
- Why agency communication needs to pivot from reporting to analysis (and how)
- 3 strategies for maximizing your website UX
- A new report finds that retailers have room for improvement in email effectiveness
- A startup called June20 puts iPads on rails to bring online into physical stores
- Facebook’s ad revenue tops $10.1B as ad prices soar to offset supply slowdown
Search News From Around The Web:
- Ask Yoast: how to get sitelinks, Yoast
- Google scoops up new downtown San Jose property, Mercury News
- Google: How to Handle Expired Content on a Site, The SEM Post
- Guy on Reddit asks Google Home for temp, things get weird, CNET
- Mexico resort blackouts: TripAdvisor blocked warnings, tourists say, jsonline.com
- November Google Algorithm Search Results Update?, Search Engine Roundtable
