Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google rolling out new curved mobile search results interface

Nov 2, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Are you seeing a new look for the Google mobile search results page? You are not alone!

How we hacked the Baidu link submission script for better indexation

Nov 3, 2017 by Hermes Ma Baidu’s Link Submission Script is a great way to help Baidu index your content, but it can create some potential SEO issues. Columnist Hermes Ma shares an improved version of the script that is more SEO-friendly.

7 tips to ramp up your holiday advertising

Nov 3, 2017 by Mona Elesseily Search marketers, are you ready for the holiday shopping season? Columnist Mona Elesseily shares tips for getting the most out of your holiday paid search ads.

Google News to deprecate old RSS feed URLs on December 1, 2017

Nov 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Do you subscribe to Google News RSS feeds? Well, you may have noticed that they appear to be completely broken now.

Search in Pics: SEOs dress up as Google algorithm, zombies, horses & Mr. Spock

Nov 3, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google zombie apocalypse: Source: Instagram Googlers horsing around: Source: Instagram SEOs as the Google algorithm: Source: […]