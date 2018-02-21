Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google to move more sites to mobile-first index in coming weeks

Feb 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google plans to roll more sites into the mobile-first index in the near future. Are you ready?

Google Search Console blocked resources report had processing error

Feb 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz You may notice decreased counts of pages with blocked resources in Google Search Console. Google has fixed it, but the reports may be off for your site.

Making your first AMP Story: Google’s answer to Snapchat and Instagram

Feb 21, 2018 by Paul Shapiro With Google ready to launch AMP Stories soon, Contributor Paul Shapiro shares how to build your own AMP Story and get in front of the latest content trend.

Law firm that used contest to solicit Google reviews sees all but one disappear

Feb 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling Incentivizing reviews individually or ‘in bulk’ is a bad idea.

Latest updates to Gboard for Android include a ‘search all media’ feature

Feb 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Reports indicate the latest refresh for the Google-designed keyboard comes with a new interface that allows users to search all categories.

What does it mean to be Agency of the Year?

Feb 21, 2018 by Search Engine Land How the 2017 SEO and SEM Agency of the Year Search Engine Land Awards winners approach success and what the recognition has meant to their agencies.