SearchCap: Google mobile-first index expanding, Google reviews spam & Gboard update
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google to move more sites to mobile-first index in coming weeks
Feb 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google plans to roll more sites into the mobile-first index in the near future. Are you ready?
- Google Search Console blocked resources report had processing error
Feb 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
You may notice decreased counts of pages with blocked resources in Google Search Console. Google has fixed it, but the reports may be off for your site.
- Making your first AMP Story: Google’s answer to Snapchat and Instagram
Feb 21, 2018 by Paul Shapiro
With Google ready to launch AMP Stories soon, Contributor Paul Shapiro shares how to build your own AMP Story and get in front of the latest content trend.
- Law firm that used contest to solicit Google reviews sees all but one disappear
Feb 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Incentivizing reviews individually or ‘in bulk’ is a bad idea.
- Latest updates to Gboard for Android include a ‘search all media’ feature
Feb 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Reports indicate the latest refresh for the Google-designed keyboard comes with a new interface that allows users to search all categories.
- What does it mean to be Agency of the Year?
Feb 21, 2018 by Search Engine Land
How the 2017 SEO and SEM Agency of the Year Search Engine Land Awards winners approach success and what the recognition has meant to their agencies.
- Google’s growth in online local reviews continues to dominate, but…
Feb 21, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Contributor Jamie Pitman shows us why we should keep an eye on TripAdvisor and Facebook when trying to increase online reviews.
