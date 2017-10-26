Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Tips to troubleshoot your technical SEO

Oct 26, 2017 by Patrick Stox Stumped by a technical SEO issue? Columnist Patrick Stox has some tips and tricks to help you diagnose and solve some common problems.

3 ways to build a better agency-client relationship

Oct 26, 2017 by Brett Middleton Wondering how you can have a better relationship with your client or paid search agency? Columnist Brett Middleton provides solid advice for both parties to communicate more effectively and work more efficiently.

All Google Manual Penalties Explained from SMX East

Oct 26, 2017 by Aleyda Solis Eric Enge shared insights at the “All Google Manual Penalties Explained” session.

Landy Awards Gala spotlights top performers in the SEO & SEM industry

Oct 26, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Here’s the full list of winners from last night’s third annual Landy Awards event, sponsored by Google, Acronym Media and Stone Temple.

Google announces new Poynter partnership to train more news fact checkers globally

Oct 26, 2017 by Greg Sterling Support of the International Fact-Checking Network will provide tools and training for more fact checkers around the world.

Google’s mobile-first index has rolled out for some sites & will be implemented very slowly

Oct 26, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Gary Illyes from Google would not give us any timelines, but the rollout of the mobile-first index is going well, and a blog post about the process should be out soon.