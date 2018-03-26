Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google begins rolling out mobile-first indexing to more sites

Mar 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Sites that follow the best practices for mobile-first indexing will be migrating over now, and Google will send notifications via Search Console.

Bing ‘intelligent search’ capabilities continue to expand, include facts from multiple sources

Mar 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Bing also shares more about the platform it built to power intelligent search.

SEO for multi-language websites: How to speak your customers’ language

Mar 26, 2018 by Marcus Miller Combining international and multilingual SEO can get complicated. Contributor Marcus Miller walks us through the details of using International SEO tactics and multi-language content on global websites.

Why we need to fight fake reviews

Mar 26, 2018 by Wesley Young As a business owner, are you tempted to slip in a few positive reviews since you think everyone is doing it? Resist, says contributor Wesley Young.

Bing begins removing sidebar text ads on desktop

Mar 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Starting in the US, text ads will show only in the mainline at the top and bottom of search results pages.

Europeans again raise the specter of breaking up Google

Mar 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling More of a bargaining position, it’s extremely unlikely to actually happen.