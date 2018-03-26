Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google mobile first indexing, Bing side bar ads and intelligent search expands
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google begins rolling out mobile-first indexing to more sites
Mar 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Sites that follow the best practices for mobile-first indexing will be migrating over now, and Google will send notifications via Search Console.
- Bing ‘intelligent search’ capabilities continue to expand, include facts from multiple sources
Mar 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Bing also shares more about the platform it built to power intelligent search.
- SEO for multi-language websites: How to speak your customers’ language
Mar 26, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Combining international and multilingual SEO can get complicated. Contributor Marcus Miller walks us through the details of using International SEO tactics and multi-language content on global websites.
- Why we need to fight fake reviews
Mar 26, 2018 by Wesley Young
As a business owner, are you tempted to slip in a few positive reviews since you think everyone is doing it? Resist, says contributor Wesley Young.
- Bing begins removing sidebar text ads on desktop
Mar 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Starting in the US, text ads will show only in the mainline at the top and bottom of search results pages.
- Europeans again raise the specter of breaking up Google
Mar 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
More of a bargaining position, it’s extremely unlikely to actually happen.
- All About the GDPR
Mar 26, 2018 by Sponsored Content: CallTrackingMetrics
While deregulation has been a stateside trend over the past decade, the 28 members of the European Union are gearing up for a massive increase in regulations around data privacy in the form of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) — and this regulation will make a splash across the pond as well. Briefly, virtually […]
