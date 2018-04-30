Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google mobile-first indexing notices, job posting guidelines & podcasting
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- First batch of Google mobile-first indexing notifications goes out today
Apr 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Achievement unlocked! Google has begun sending out mobile-first indexing notifications to webmasters.
- Johann Carl Friedrich Gauß Google doodle honors mathematician known as the ‘Prince of Mathematicians’
Apr 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The celebrated mathematician made contributions across several mathematical fields.
- How to use a podcast to create smart and usable content
Apr 30, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
In the last of this three-part series, Contributor Sherry Bonelli says a podcast might be an audio file, but you can create unique written content from it to help with your branding and SEO efforts. Here’s how.
- Google announces new job posting guidelines & requirements
Apr 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has officially updated its job posting guidelines and says if you violate those guidelines, your site can receive a manual action.
- First look! Here’s what you can expect at SMX Advanced
Apr 30, 2018 by Chris Sherman
SMX Advanced is unique in so many ways. It’s the premier experts-only conference programmed by the team at Search Engine Land, the publication of record for search marketers. It attracts the biggest group of the world’s most sophisticated marketers for three days of learning and sharing. And it celebrates search marketers with the largest and […]
