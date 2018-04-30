Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

First batch of Google mobile-first indexing notifications goes out today

Apr 30, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Achievement unlocked! Google has begun sending out mobile-first indexing notifications to webmasters.

Johann Carl Friedrich Gauß Google doodle honors mathematician known as the ‘Prince of Mathematicians’

Apr 30, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The celebrated mathematician made contributions across several mathematical fields.

How to use a podcast to create smart and usable content

Apr 30, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli In the last of this three-part series, Contributor Sherry Bonelli says a podcast might be an audio file, but you can create unique written content from it to help with your branding and SEO efforts. Here’s how.

Google announces new job posting guidelines & requirements

Apr 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google has officially updated its job posting guidelines and says if you violate those guidelines, your site can receive a manual action.