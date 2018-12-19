Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Just a few modest improvements would make Home and Home Hub more effective for local search.

A website in the healthcare niche saw improvement after removing the Google auto-translate plugin and rating schema from their translated pages.

For YouTube TrueView and bumper ad campaigns, TV screens targeting is enabled as a device type in the UI and can soon be managed via the API as well.

These relatively new features are aimed at reaching new customers with Display campaigns.

Google issued an update on the status of its mobile-first indexing initiative.

Why every multi-store brand needs a ‘localized social marketing’ strategy

Dec 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling 70% of social brand engagement on Facebook is happening on local Pages.

Successful marketing teams tackle this challenge

Dec 19, 2018 by Scott Brinker Successful marketing teams are diverse. They include storytellers, project managers, operations, and technologists. Getting them on the same page can be a challenge for even the most experienced manager.

Facebook’s ‘Clear History’ feature delayed until spring 2019

Dec 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Users will be able to disassociate browsing history from their accounts, which may have implications for retargeting on the platform.

NYT report on Facebook’s data deals won’t sway advertisers, say media buyers

Dec 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers remain focused on performance, and so far it’s holding.

Oath to become Verizon Media Group as telecom doubles down on umbrella brand

Dec 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Since the its inception a year and a half ago, Oath’s has failed to compete with the likes of Google and Facebook in the digital ad space.

Study finds 61 percent of electronics reviews on Amazon are ‘fake’

Dec 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling The problem appears much larger than most consumers realize and presents a huge challenge for honest sellers.

Data ownership is shifting so enterprises are stepping up their tech game

Dec 19, 2018 by Julian Baring Prepare for a significantly intensified focus on data quality, governance, analysis and risk management in 2019.

3 prospecting features for Google Display campaigns

Amazon VP reaffirms: ‘No plans’ for ads on Alexa devices

Dec 18, 2018 by Barry Levine At least for now, the giant retailer continues to emphasize purchases inside skills and retail sales from its store.