- Google’s mobile-first indexing now powers over half of Google’s search results
Dec 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google issued an update on the status of its mobile-first indexing initiative.
- 3 prospecting features for Google Display campaigns
Dec 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
These relatively new features are aimed at reaching new customers with Display campaigns.
- YouTube ad campaigns target ‘TV screens’ by default, coming to AdWords API in Jan.
Dec 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
For YouTube TrueView and bumper ad campaigns, TV screens targeting is enabled as a device type in the UI and can soon be managed via the API as well.
- How a physician review site recovered from Google’s ‘medic’ update
Dec 19, 2018 by Christos Managoudis
A website in the healthcare niche saw improvement after removing the Google auto-translate plugin and rating schema from their translated pages.
- Will Google Home Hub ever become a useful local search tool?
Dec 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Just a few modest improvements would make Home and Home Hub more effective for local search.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Why every multi-store brand needs a ‘localized social marketing’ strategy
Dec 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
70% of social brand engagement on Facebook is happening on local Pages.
- Successful marketing teams tackle this challenge
Dec 19, 2018 by Scott Brinker
Successful marketing teams are diverse. They include storytellers, project managers, operations, and technologists. Getting them on the same page can be a challenge for even the most experienced manager. That’s why you should bring your entire team to MarTech®, April 3-5 in San Jose. Here’s what your team will get: Case studies. Leading brands including […]
- Facebook’s ‘Clear History’ feature delayed until spring 2019
Dec 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Users will be able to disassociate browsing history from their accounts, which may have implications for retargeting on the platform.
- NYT report on Facebook’s data deals won’t sway advertisers, say media buyers
Dec 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers remain focused on performance, and so far it’s holding.
- Oath to become Verizon Media Group as telecom doubles down on umbrella brand
Dec 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Since the its inception a year and a half ago, Oath’s has failed to compete with the likes of Google and Facebook in the digital ad space.
- Study finds 61 percent of electronics reviews on Amazon are ‘fake’
Dec 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The problem appears much larger than most consumers realize and presents a huge challenge for honest sellers.
- Data ownership is shifting so enterprises are stepping up their tech game
Dec 19, 2018 by Julian Baring
Prepare for a significantly intensified focus on data quality, governance, analysis and risk management in 2019.
- Amazon VP reaffirms: ‘No plans’ for ads on Alexa devices
Dec 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
At least for now, the giant retailer continues to emphasize purchases inside skills and retail sales from its store.
- IBM points to Director of Marketing Data as ‘hottest new role’
Dec 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
With AI redefining the modern marketer, the tech giant forecasts the rise of full-time data wranglers for customer data platforms.
