SearchCap: Google mobile-friendly, email marketing with AdWords & Yelp reviews
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google offers advice on how to get ready for the mobile-first index
Dec 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Check your log files to see if you see an increase in smartphone Googlebot activity, it may be a sign your site is now in the Google mobile first index.
- Supercharge your email marketing with Google AdWords
Dec 18, 2017 by Todd Saunders
Columnist Todd Saunders explains how to use AdWords Customer Match to nurture your email marketing leads at various stages in the funnel.
- 3 inconsistencies in Yelp’s review solicitation crackdown
Dec 18, 2017 by Brian Patterson
Yelp has taken a hard line against review solicitation, but columnist Brian Patterson believes the company may be taking it too far.
- December global festivities Google doodle kicks off series of holiday doodles
Dec 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Today’s doodle is the first in a series of doodles Google will post over the next two weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day.
- AI marketing and the journey through the uncanny valley
Dec 18, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Amplero
“Things usually get worse before they get better.” “It’s always darkest before the dawn.” Whether it’s the valley of the shadow of death in the 23rd Psalm or the Dangerous Trench on the way to Shell City in the Sponge Bob movie, we’re used to the concept of feeling that things are getting worse, even […]
- Are you considering call analytics software?
Dec 18, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Thanks to the ubiquity of the smartphone, phone calls are finally getting the respect they deserve as an integral part of the customer journey. Mobile calls now account for 60 percent of inbound calls to businesses, according to BIA/Kelsey, which projects that the number of mobile calls to businesses will climb to 170 billion in […]
