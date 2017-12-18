Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google offers advice on how to get ready for the mobile-first index

Dec 18, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Check your log files to see if you see an increase in smartphone Googlebot activity, it may be a sign your site is now in the Google mobile first index.

Supercharge your email marketing with Google AdWords

Dec 18, 2017 by Todd Saunders Columnist Todd Saunders explains how to use AdWords Customer Match to nurture your email marketing leads at various stages in the funnel.

3 inconsistencies in Yelp’s review solicitation crackdown

Dec 18, 2017 by Brian Patterson Yelp has taken a hard line against review solicitation, but columnist Brian Patterson believes the company may be taking it too far.

December global festivities Google doodle kicks off series of holiday doodles

Dec 18, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Today’s doodle is the first in a series of doodles Google will post over the next two weeks leading up to Christmas and New Year’s Day.

AI marketing and the journey through the uncanny valley

Dec 18, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Amplero “Things usually get worse before they get better.” “It’s always darkest before the dawn.” Whether it’s the valley of the shadow of death in the 23rd Psalm or the Dangerous Trench on the way to Shell City in the Sponge Bob movie, we’re used to the concept of feeling that things are getting worse, even […]