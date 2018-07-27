SearchCap: Google mobile speed update, Lenovo debuts Google Assistant, Google deadlines & more
Debra Mastaler on July 27, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 7 easy ways to multiply your conversions
Jul 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Ask marketers what their goals are, and one of the first things they will say is to deliver a more personalized experience to their customers. This isn’t a goal aimed solely at increasing conversions; it’s also about meeting customers’ growing expectations.
- How to use SEO for big ROI during back-to-school and other sales events
Jul 27, 2018 by Karen Bone
Contributor Karen Bone reviews how to use SEO and content campaigns to boost revenue before, during and after major sales events.
- Report: Google mobile speed update has no impact on general mobile rankings
Jul 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
So far, the Google Speed Update algorithm has had no impact on rankings in the mobile search results, says one study.
- Lyudmila Rudenko, Soviet chess player, featured with a Google logo
Jul 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Woman Chess Master Lyudmila Rudenko was born 114 years ago, and Google remembers her today with this doodle.
- Search in Pics: Noogler cake pops, Louis Gray conference room & Google Dance Singapore
Jul 27, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more.
- Lenovo debuts Smart Displays featuring Google Assistant
Jul 26, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Combining a tablet-like display with a high-quality speaker, the Lenovo Smart Display incorporates Google Assistant into an interactive screen for a richer visual experience.
- Google Ads intros new URL parameter options ahead of parallel tracking deadline
Jul 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The deadline to migrate to parallel tracking is October 30, 2018.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Rookie link-building and content outreach mistakes you won’t make twice
Jul 27, 2018 by Gisele Navarro
Want to shorten your link-building learning curve? Contributor Gisele Navarro lists ways to avoid common mistakes when using email and content to attract links.
- How to test your programmatic creatives like a pro
Jul 27, 2018 by Grace Kaye
Testing programmatic display creatives is worth your time, says contributor Grace Kaye. Here are two types of tests to implement, the benefits of each and how to use test results to create your next test.
- Brand Safety Institute debuts to offer new certification programs for digital advertisers
Jul 27, 2018 by Barry Levine
A brainchild of the Trust Accountability Group (TAG), the independent organization will offer a certification program for Brand Safety Officers.
- Google allows advertisers to buy ads.txt authorized-only inventory
Jul 27, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Display & Video 360 buyers can opt-in to exclude publishers that have not published ads.txt files.
- As Facebook user and revenue growth slows in Q2, advertisers are still on board
Jul 27, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The company is betting on Stories ads and says GDPR impact on user growth was in line with expectations.
Search News From Around The Web:
- 100+ announcements from Google Cloud Next ’18, Google
- Conquer the World With This International SEO Guide, WordStream
- Google Adwords Strategies: Targeting Competitors Keywords, Vertical Measures
- How to optimize WordPress after running a page speed test, Yoast
- How to Use Personalization without Being a Creep, Moveable Ink
- Top 10 SEO Experiments Of 2018 Published On Twitter, Raven Tools
- What makes a travel website usable on mobile?, Econsultancy
