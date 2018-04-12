Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google more results button, new filters for Search Console & Chrome search suggestions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Facebook & Cambridge Analytica: What we know, what they knew & where that leaves us
Apr 12, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
A brief history of the many privacy disasters at the world’s dominant social media platform, and what the most recent data exposure means for marketers, and other data Borg as Facebook’s CEO faces Congress.
- Google officially rolls out ‘More results’ search button on mobile
Apr 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
After confirming it was testing the ‘More results’ button earlier this week, Google tweeted an official announcement about its launch today.
- Chrome tests showing themed search suggestions based on Google search history
Apr 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Chrome uses past Google searches to show a set of search suggestions about what you might be researching.
- New Google Search Console adds Search Appearance filters and more
Apr 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
You can now filter your Google Search Performance reports by Rich results, AMP non-rich results, AMP article, job listings and job details.
- State of Digital Marketing Analytics in the Top 1000 Internet Retailers
Apr 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
This report from Cardinal Path explores trends in the adoption of key technologies, providing insight into how retailers are maturing with respect to digital analytics — and how major analytics vendors are faring in this key vertical. “State of Digital Marketing Analytics in the Top 1000 Internet Retailers” reviews the use of core web analytics […]
- Power up your B2B remarketing campaigns with 4 killer tricks
Apr 12, 2018 by Todd Saunders
Contributor Todd Saunders explores four types of Google AdWords remarketing campaigns targeted toward the B2B marketplace that will build brand, convert leads and keep people from feeling creeped out.
- 4 hreflang tag errors Google corrects for you
Apr 12, 2018 by Patrick Stox
Can we fix it? Yes we can! Do we need to? Contributor Patrick Stox says it may not be worth your time to fix hreflang tags since Google is probably fixing them for you.
- Snapchat looks to offer new e-commerce options for Discover Publishers
- Instagram tests scannable Nametags, taking another page from Snapchat’s playbook
- Report: Sales of Apple smart speaker stall
- Grabbr employs blockchain tech to lock-record its social sharing
- A panda named Genius joins this world to boost a new IMAX movie
- What marketers need to know about Facebook’s updated Business Tools Terms
- Behavioral triggered emails: Not just for e-commerce anymore
- Dynamic Search Ads are for amateurs or superheroes
- How to outdo the PPC robots in shopping ads
- SearchResearch Challenge (4/11/18): A few typographic questions?, SearchReSearch
- The Entity & Language Series: Entity-First Indexing with Mobile-First Crawling (1 of 5), Mobile Moxie Blog
- A Sneak Peek into Augmented Reality‘s Influence on SEO, SEM Rush
- Doorway Page Alternatives. How Google “Forces” You to Use BlackHat SEO Techniques, cognitiveseo.com
- Google Cache Returns 404 Error Does Not Impact Your Rankings, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Find and Fix Broken Links (to Reclaim Valuable “Link Juice”), ahrefs.com
- On Google’s related entities patent: Write awesome posts!, Yoast
- Social Media Marketing for Link Building, Hallam Internet
- Using AdWords Geographic Data Reports, PPC Hero
- Wondering What to Write About? Try This!, SuccessWorks
