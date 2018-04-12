Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Facebook & Cambridge Analytica: What we know, what they knew & where that leaves us

Apr 12, 2018 by Michelle Robbins A brief history of the many privacy disasters at the world’s dominant social media platform, and what the most recent data exposure means for marketers, and other data Borg as Facebook’s CEO faces Congress.

Google officially rolls out ‘More results’ search button on mobile

Apr 11, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues After confirming it was testing the ‘More results’ button earlier this week, Google tweeted an official announcement about its launch today.

Chrome tests showing themed search suggestions based on Google search history

Apr 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Chrome uses past Google searches to show a set of search suggestions about what you might be researching.

New Google Search Console adds Search Appearance filters and more

Apr 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz You can now filter your Google Search Performance reports by Rich results, AMP non-rich results, AMP article, job listings and job details.

State of Digital Marketing Analytics in the Top 1000 Internet Retailers

Apr 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot This report from Cardinal Path explores trends in the adoption of key technologies, providing insight into how retailers are maturing with respect to digital analytics — and how major analytics vendors are faring in this key vertical. “State of Digital Marketing Analytics in the Top 1000 Internet Retailers” reviews the use of core web analytics […]

Power up your B2B remarketing campaigns with 4 killer tricks

Apr 12, 2018 by Todd Saunders Contributor Todd Saunders explores four types of Google AdWords remarketing campaigns targeted toward the B2B marketplace that will build brand, convert leads and keep people from feeling creeped out.