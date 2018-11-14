SearchCap: Google My Business app, Bing ads insights & web site trust
- Bing Ads’ Competition Tab offers new insights, recommendations
Nov 14, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Now rolled out globally, advertisers can access deeper Auction Insights and machine learning-powered recommendations.
- Google releases improved GMB app: Now much more than a local listings management tool
Nov 14, 2018 by Greg Sterling
GMB is becoming a customer relationship management and “engagement” platform.
- Can you trust website design best practices?
Nov 14, 2018 by Jacob Baadsgaard
You have to test every proposed change to your website to see what actually works for your business and your audience. Without good testing, your website is just a collection of guesses.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- LinkedIn Sales Navigator gets new engagement alerts, Custom Lists, more mobile search features
Nov 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
LinkedIn says the Q4 product release for the sales management platform is the biggest to date.
- Why did SAP buy Qualtrics?
Nov 14, 2018 by Barry Levine
The acquisition of the survey provider is the latest in a long string of purchases by Germany-based SAP, helping it to map a unique identity.
- AdTheorent offers polling ad to target ad campaign based on results
Nov 14, 2018 by Barry Levine
After building a model based on attributes of those who answer polls in specific ways, AdTheorent’s machine learning then directs ads at larger pools of similar users.
- Your customers aren’t waiting till Black Friday, neither should you
Nov 13, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Research shows the shopping season starts well before Black Friday, and savvy marketers plan how to retain all those new customers.
- LinkedIn Company Pages get a refresh with new content suggestion tool, ways to engage employees
Nov 13, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The new LinkedIn Pages are currently rolling out in the U.S.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Create your smart home for the holidays with the Google Assistant, Google Blog
- Google Beacon Platform: Proximity marketing is ready to take off in 2019, Vertical Leap
- Google Does Not Use BBB Or Other Trust Building Sites For Search Ranking, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Says They Fixed Indexing Issues With Google News Publishers, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s “Smart City” in Toronto Faces New Resistance, The Intercept
- What Do You Do When You Lose Organic Traffic to Google SERP Features?, Moz
