SearchCap: Google My Business, building an in-house search team & more
Amy Gesenhues on June 5, 2018 at 4:11 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google My Business Agency Dashboard launches today
Jun 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
This new dashboard, announced a month ago, is now live and available for use.
- Building an in-house search marketing team — Part 2
Jun 5, 2018 by Simon Heseltine
When building an in-house search team, don’t just think about the initial build, think about how to keep the team engaged. Contributor Simon Heseltine outlines an organizational structure that will give teams the best possible chance to succeed.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Mobile SERP survival: Technical SEO checklist
Jun 5, 2018 by Barry Adams
A responsive website is not enough to survive in the mobile-first indexing era, says contributor Barry Adams. Here’s a list of technical SEO and general optimization aspects you need to be aware of and fix on your site if necessary.
- Facebook expanding Marketplace ads to more countries & campaign objectives
Jun 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company reports advertisers running ads in Marketplace are seeing positive returns.
- Apple and Google try to help you curb your smartphone compulsions
Jun 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Apple introduces new tools that are similar to Google’s in a new effort to limit smartphone overload.
- Tobii Pro releases analytics for its eye-tracking + VR
Jun 5, 2018 by Barry Levine
A year ago, the eye-tracking firm released an integration with the HTC Vive VR headset, but data analytics required a programmer.
- Taking aim at Facebook & others: Apple says it is ‘shutting down’ tracking from Like & Share buttons and conversation platforms
Jun 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Apple shores up its pro-privacy, anti-tracking positioning.
- Apple’s WWDC 2018 keynote: An overview of the announcements
Jun 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Siri upgrades, augmented reality and Safari’s social tracking prevention were the significant announcements.
- Intro to Pinterest ads: From setup to success story
Jun 4, 2018 by Akvile DeFazio
Contributor Akvile DeFazio explains how to set up a Pinterest business account, discover the available advertising features and accomplish your goals using effective tactics.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Lens is now available as a standalone app, The Verge
- Ask Us Anything! New Video Series by Bruce Clay Answers Your Questions, BruceClay.com
- Dynamic Search Ads: A Quick ROAS of +$4, Seer Interactive
- Google Feed rolling out new dedicated topic pages with related articles, 9to5Google
- Google Says Algorithm Changes Impact Web Sites Quickly, Site Changes Take A While To Impact A Site, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Don’t Block Googlebot from Slow Resources on Page, The SEM Post
- JavaScript SEO surprise! Google DOES use JS-injected canonical tags., Searchviu
- Next Level ROI Reporting for Local SEO, Sterling Sky Inc
- The March 7 and April 16 2018 Google Algorithm Updates [Part 2] – Analysis and Findings From The 4/16 Update, GSQI
- Yoast SEO 7.6: Shorter meta descriptions are back , Yoast
