Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google launches new Google My Business API, new dashboard to manage multiple locations

May 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling Now a single registered account on GMB will be able to manage an unlimited number of locations.

Let’s face it — clickbait works. Here’s how to use it to your advantage

May 1, 2018 by John E Lincoln Hook people with a creative title using the right words as “bait,” and searchers will click your links, says contributor John Lincoln. Here are 9 examples of successful titles that encourage better click-through rates.

Hooray! Google My Business descriptions are back

May 1, 2018 by Joy Hawkins Contributor Joy Hawkins points out GMB has brought back the business description field and shares helpful tips on how a business owner can get the most marketing and sales mileage from it.

Google involved in Supreme Court case that may change class-action damages awards

May 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling The question before the court involves ‘cy-près’ and whether it was OK for plaintiffs’ attorneys to allocate settlement money to their own law schools.

Is responsive web design enough? (Hint: No)

Apr 30, 2018 by Kristopher Jones Contributor Kris Jones explains why having a responsive web design is a great first step but combining AMP with a PWA design is better.