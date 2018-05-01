SearchCap: Google My Business dashboard & API, class action awards & clickbait
- Google launches new Google My Business API, new dashboard to manage multiple locations
May 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Now a single registered account on GMB will be able to manage an unlimited number of locations.
- Let’s face it — clickbait works. Here’s how to use it to your advantage
May 1, 2018 by John E Lincoln
Hook people with a creative title using the right words as “bait,” and searchers will click your links, says contributor John Lincoln. Here are 9 examples of successful titles that encourage better click-through rates.
- Hooray! Google My Business descriptions are back
May 1, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
Contributor Joy Hawkins points out GMB has brought back the business description field and shares helpful tips on how a business owner can get the most marketing and sales mileage from it.
- Google involved in Supreme Court case that may change class-action damages awards
May 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The question before the court involves ‘cy-près’ and whether it was OK for plaintiffs’ attorneys to allocate settlement money to their own law schools.
- Is responsive web design enough? (Hint: No)
Apr 30, 2018 by Kristopher Jones
Contributor Kris Jones explains why having a responsive web design is a great first step but combining AMP with a PWA design is better.
- 10 ways to increase calls from paid search
May 1, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The massive increase in phone calls is one of the most notable side effects of the emergence of the mobile consumer. By 2019, BIA/Kelsey predicts 162 billion calls to businesses from mobile devices alone. With 70 percent of consumers using click to call from mobile search, it’s time to reimagine stale best practices, add new […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Four publisher groups to Google: Your GDPR proposal ‘severely falls short’
- Unifying your search and social ad strategies
- Marketers: Never forget that we are at war
- How to use a podcast to create smart and usable content
- Twitter to launch 8 new pilot series supported by branded in-stream video sponsorships
- Native isn’t display. Stop treating it like it is.
- Snapchat rebrands Promoted Stories as Story Ads & makes them available via its self-serve ads manager
Search News From Around The Web:
- Ad Heavy SEO Penalties & Issues You Should Understand, Ezoic
- Are freelancers selling links for up to $1,600 on some of the world’s largest websites?, Indivigital
- Big, Fast, and Strong: Setting the Standard for Backlink Index Comparisons, Moz
- Google Can’t Read Your Embedded & Interactive Charts, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search in India adds Knowledge Graph cards to quickly find exam results, 9to5Google
- What impact will machine learning have on SEO?, Craig Campbell
- What’s the impact of Google More results on mobile ads?, Vertical Leap
- Yoast SEO 7.4: Enhanced image support, Yoast
