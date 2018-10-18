SearchCap: Google My Business Insights, search industry honors Barry Schwartz, more
Amy Gesenhues on October 18, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 5 ways ignoring SEO could affect your bottom line
Oct 18, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
It may be possible to run a business in 2018 without doing search engine optimization, but doing so exposes you to risks and leaves money on the table.
- Editor’s note: Congratulations, Barry Schwartz, Search Personality of the Year
Oct 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Search Engine Land’s own receives a well-deserved honor.
- Is Google rolling out a new more graphics-heavy design for local pack results?
Oct 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Make sure to get your business photos in Google My Business in tip-top shape.
- Google My Business Insights adds branded search reporting
Oct 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google added a new metric in the local Insights report to show how many people search for your brand.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook introduces retention optimization option for app advertisers
Oct 18, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook’s Ads Manager will also get four new retention metrics for app install ad campaigns.
- 5 essential steps to connect with Generation Z
Oct 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
While the path to success for today’s retailers includes higher consumer expectations and changing behavior, e-commerce giants such as Amazon and always evolving technologies, they don’t have to settle in for a slump.
- Shy of 100MM, survey finds Amazon Prime membership growth has flattened in US
Oct 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Quarterly member growth has slowed to less than 2 percent, according to CIRP.
- Facebook aims to give more transparency around brand-influencer relationships
Oct 18, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company is updating its brand content tag with new language and rolling out the Brand Collabs Manager tool to more countries.
- Google ushers in the Age of Conversational Ads with the launch of AdLingo
Oct 17, 2018 by Barry Levine
The new display ad-like format, available through the regular Google ad platform, allows advertisers to deliver ads that query users and respond to them.
- InMobi becomes Sprint’s exclusive in-app, CTV ad platform by buying the telco’s ad firm
Oct 17, 2018 by Barry Levine
The purchase of Pinsight Media positions InMobi as the central player in Sprint’s ad future, and possibly in the ad future of T-Mobile and other telcos.
