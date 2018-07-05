SearchCap: Google My Business insights, SMX Advanced recap & more
Debra Mastaler on July 5, 2018 at 4:10 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to drive conversions with on-brand SEO copywriting
Jul 5, 2018 by Jessica Foster
Are your web pages not converting? Contributor Jessica Foster explains how to create an SEO-focused brand message that builds trust and drives conversions.
- Predicting the value of a search engine ranking signal
Jul 5, 2018 by Dave Davies
Contributor Dave Davies deconstructs a new Google patent that covers how machine learning can predict a ranking signal value when the value is unknown.
- SMX Advanced session recap: Mobile-first and AMP
Jul 5, 2018 by Patrick Stox
Contributor Patrick Stox recaps an advanced SEO session where speakers shared how to perform audits in a mobile-first world and tactics to maximize the effectiveness of your AMP content.
- Google My Business Insights adds queries used to find your business
Jul 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Learn how people find your business in Google Maps and local search within Google My Business Insights with this new report.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Marketing Day: Facebook deadlines, SMX Advanced recap, programmatic accounts & more
Jul 5, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
Here’s our recap of what happened in online marketing today, as reported on Marketing Land and other places across the web.
- Should marketers own programmatic accounts as they do with SEM & Social?
Jul 5, 2018 by Kevin Lee
Contributor Kevin Lee discusses the pros and cons of large brands bringing some elements of programmatic media in-house.
- Close the Online/Offline Data Gap with AI-driven Call Intelligence
Jul 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Consumers don’t think of their brand experiences as “online” or “offline.” They expect one consistent path to purchase, no matter how they interact with you. With mobile search and voice interactions on the rise, it’s more important than ever to make phone calls a critical part of your data-driven marketing strategy. And thanks to recent […]
- SMX Advanced recap: Audience targeting in a privacy-centric world
Jul 4, 2018 by Keri Morgret
Contributor Keri Morgret recaps a session covering new developments in audience targeting and how tracking changes will affect the way you use audience targeting and remarketing.
- How to prioritize SEO tasks by impact
Jul 4, 2018 by Casie Gillette
How do you know if the SEO and content changes you’re making will benefit your site? Contributor Casie Gillette looks at ways to prioritize resources so they impact your bottom line and support your business objectives.
- Facebook reminds developers deadline for app reviews is less than a month away
Jul 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
App developers wanting to keep access to a number of APIs will need to submit their apps for review by August 1.
Search News From Around The Web:
- #GTMTips: Google Tag Manager Content Security Policy, Simo Ahava
- 12 Things Content Marketers Never Say, Elephate
- How to Create Profitable PPC Campaigns for Law Firms, Acquisio
- Local SEO for Lead Generation, DuctTapeMarketing
- Rebranding Your Product? Here’s How You Can Keep (And Improve) Your Link Equity, Raven Tools
- Triple Bet: How You Can’t Lose at e-Commerce with SEO, SEM & CRO, SEMrush
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.