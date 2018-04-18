Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google new video ad format, SEO checklists & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google launches Outstream Ads to boost video reach beyond YouTube
Apr 18, 2018 by Greg Finn
A new video ad format brings video to mobile devices, in locations where no YouTube videos currently exist.
- The 40-point SEO checklist for startups
Apr 18, 2018 by Pratik Dholakiya
Startups can’t afford to miss a SEO trick when it comes to launching a new site, says Contributor Pratik Dholakiya. Here’s a checklist to help keep you on track.
- Compare 15 marketing automation platforms
Apr 18, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Marketing organizations of all sizes are being inundated by data from multiple digital marketing channels and an increasing number of consumer devices. Faced with challenging market dynamics and increasing ROI pressure, more B2B marketers are using marketing automation platforms to manage complex multitouch buyer ecosystems. The latest edition of MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook reopens review process for Instant Games & Messenger apps
- Facebook’s ‘Premieres’ video format will let publishers post prerecorded video as live footage
- Tech companies organize two efforts to support personal data management — both called Open GDPR
- Adobe gets more serious about voice interaction with purchase of Sayspring
- Snapchat broadens its ad options with new Shoppable AR Lenses for brands
- Senators introduce privacy ‘bill of rights’ to protect consumer data
- Are your ads pointing to the right domain? Here’s a script to find out.
- Want to target position 0? Here’s what you need to make that happen
- Here’s how to use Twitter to dominate the Google search results
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Algorithm & Ranking Update Kicking Off, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s New AI Head Is So Smart He Doesn’t Need AI, Wired
- Marissa Mayer Is Still Here, New York Times
- Meet the Woman Who Leads NightWatch, Google’s Internal Privacy Strike Force, Gizmodo
- Review Spam Hits the Earth’s Most Famous Landmarks, Sterling Sky
- Sad Lack of Visible Progress on Google Earth for Chrome and Mobile One Year Later, Google Earth Blog
- What to Expect from a SEO Report, Craig Campbell
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.