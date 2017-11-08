Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google news knowledge graph, fake reviews & info operator
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds new knowledge panel to provide information about news publishers
Nov 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In an effort to combat fake news and equip searchers with more data about news sources, Google has released a new publisher knowledge graph.
- Survey: 79 percent of consumers believe they’ve seen fake local reviews
Nov 8, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Almost 75 percent also said they had been asked to leave a review.
- Google changes info command search operator, dropping useful links
Nov 8, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The info search operator is the latest Google search feature to have changed, possibly for the worse.
- Has AI changed the SEO industry for better or worse?
Nov 8, 2017 by Jayson DeMers
Columnist Jayson DeMers explores the impact of Google’s shift toward machine learning and discusses what the future will look like for search professionals.
- Local SEO: Driving customer actions for enterprise-level brands
Nov 8, 2017 by Thomas Stern
Multilocation businesses face some unique challenges in today’s local search landscape, but columnist Thomas Stern believes they can succeed by finding the right balance between centralized data management and localized content production.
- 5 surprising paid-search insights to help you win the holidays
Nov 8, 2017 by Christi Olson
The holiday season is crucial to many paid search advertisers, so how can you make the most of it? Columnist Christi Olson shares some insights and tips to improve your paid search performance.
