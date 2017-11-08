Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds new knowledge panel to provide information about news publishers

Nov 7, 2017 by Barry Schwartz In an effort to combat fake news and equip searchers with more data about news sources, Google has released a new publisher knowledge graph.

Survey: 79 percent of consumers believe they’ve seen fake local reviews

Nov 8, 2017 by Greg Sterling Almost 75 percent also said they had been asked to leave a review.

Google changes info command search operator, dropping useful links

Nov 8, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The info search operator is the latest Google search feature to have changed, possibly for the worse.

Has AI changed the SEO industry for better or worse?

Nov 8, 2017 by Jayson DeMers Columnist Jayson DeMers explores the impact of Google’s shift toward machine learning and discusses what the future will look like for search professionals.

Local SEO: Driving customer actions for enterprise-level brands

Nov 8, 2017 by Thomas Stern Multilocation businesses face some unique challenges in today’s local search landscape, but columnist Thomas Stern believes they can succeed by finding the right balance between centralized data management and localized content production.