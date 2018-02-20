Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google News meta keywords, Yelp attribution & AdWords scripting
- Google drops support for meta news keywords tag
Feb 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
After years of telling publishers to use the news meta keyword tag, Google said it stopped supporting it months ago.
- How to sync your keywords and ad labels with an AdWords Script
Feb 20, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a free script to help solve labeling issues by copying labels within an ad group from ads to keywords or vice versa.
- Enterprise SEO and cross-channel performance: Activation and integration
Feb 20, 2018 by Jim Yu
A strong website is a lifeline for most companies. Contributor Jim Yu recommends using it to push smart SEO content, social agendas and AI first technologies.
- Yelp tests offline attribution using guest WiFi and email matching
Feb 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company said that every $1 spent on Yelp ads resulted in a $110 offline return, based on aggregate transaction data.
- Why entities may power the future of location-based data
Feb 20, 2018 by Adam Dorfman
Businesses with physical locations need to strengthen their entities, says Columnist Adam Dorfman — doing so helps Google track customers and strengthen your findability.
- Three ways retailers can deliver meaningful 1:1 shopping experiences amidst the retail apocalypse through AI marketing
Feb 20, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Amplero
If you were paying attention, 2017 might have seemed like the year that industry pundits’ predictions about the death of retail finally came to fruition. The traditional Main Street took some major blows last year. Shopping mall mainstays like Wet Seal, Payless ShoeSource, BCBG Max Azria and Gymboree were among the casualties. Even behemoths like […]
- Forrester report: Here are the biggest myths about blockchains
- Digital billboards in the UK will today start showing hacking attempts
- Why hacking social media algorithms is a losing strategy
- Belgian court to fine Facebook up to $125 million if it doesn’t comply with latest privacy ruling
- Three ways retailers can deliver meaningful 1:1 shopping experiences amidst the retail apocalypse through AI marketing
- Google: hreflang The Most Complex Aspect Of SEO, Search Engine Roundtable
- Related Questions are Joined by ‘People Also Search For’ Refinements; Now Using a Question Graph, SEO By The Sea
- 5 Reasons Your SEO Consulting Project Is Failing + How to Turn It Around, BruceClay.com
- Bing Adds Trending Carousel Search Feature for Some Websites, The SEM Post
- How Augmented Reality Will Change Local SEO, Street Fight
- How to Change Your WordPress Domain (Keeping SEO Benefits), kinsta.com
- How to Implement Hreflang & Canonical Tags Correctly, Portent
- Is Content Pruning Good for SEO? Case Studies + Experts’ Opinions, cognitiveseo.com
- PPC Landing Pages for Lead Generation: 5 Best Practices, Hallam Internet
- Upcoming changes to ad network type columns in AdWords API and Scripts reports, Google Ads Developer Blog
