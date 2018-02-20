Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google drops support for meta news keywords tag

Feb 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz After years of telling publishers to use the news meta keyword tag, Google said it stopped supporting it months ago.

How to sync your keywords and ad labels with an AdWords Script

Feb 20, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert Columnist Daniel Gilbert shares a free script to help solve labeling issues by copying labels within an ad group from ads to keywords or vice versa.

Enterprise SEO and cross-channel performance: Activation and integration

Feb 20, 2018 by Jim Yu A strong website is a lifeline for most companies. Contributor Jim Yu recommends using it to push smart SEO content, social agendas and AI first technologies.

Yelp tests offline attribution using guest WiFi and email matching

Feb 20, 2018 by Greg Sterling The company said that every $1 spent on Yelp ads resulted in a $110 offline return, based on aggregate transaction data.

Why entities may power the future of location-based data

Feb 20, 2018 by Adam Dorfman Businesses with physical locations need to strengthen their entities, says Columnist Adam Dorfman — doing so helps Google track customers and strengthen your findability.