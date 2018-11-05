SearchCap: Google News update coming, local features & Search Console stats
- Digital work crisis — take the survey…
Nov 5, 2018 by Search Engine Land
You’re not alone. And we want to hear from you. MarTech Today and Workfront are conducting a survey to measure the level of what we’re calling the “Digital Work Crisis.” We’re asking anyone who works in a large organization, especially those who are involved in marketing operations and marketing technology, to answer just a few […]
- Google tests multifaceted featured snippets in desktop search results
Nov 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Keep an eye on these featured snippet changes in Google.
- Google to make changes to Google News to help publishers ‘find their sites’
Nov 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google said it is making an update to Google News but it is unclear what this update fixes or changes exactly.
- Google My Business rolls out feature for new businesses, updates local service area settings
Nov 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Here are two changes that happened in local search over the weekend.
- Google Search Console stats show directly in search results for site owners
Nov 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is aiming to drive more awareness about Google Search Console with this new feature.
- Pinterest names Andréa Mallard as the company’s first CMO
Nov 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Before joining Pinterest, Mallard served as the CMO for Gap Athleta.
- Why does structured data matter for SEO?
Nov 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Structured data represents a huge opportunity for SEOs to communicate key information with search engines, boost content visibility, and reach target audiences. It makes it easier for search engine crawlers to extract and understand specific information related to the content, in this case, the kind of product, the aggregate rating, available offers, and product reviews. […]
- Calls to businesses rose more than 375% over past two holiday seasons
Nov 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
A new study finds inbound call volume has grown significantly during Black Friday weekend. Here’s how you can take advantage of that growth.
- Facebook launches holiday pop-up stores in Macy’s to promote digital-native SMBs
Nov 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Shops will be open through February 2019 in nine Macy’s stores across the US.
- Jet.com lures Nike and Bonobos, launches custom brand ‘shops’ on the marketplace
Nov 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The branded stores are aimed at appealing to Jet’s target urban shoppers.
- National Cinemedia offers first in-theater AR game for a movie
Nov 2, 2018 by Barry Levine
Promoting characters from Disney’s upcoming ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ the 30 second game is the latest in the cinema ad network’s embrace of pre-show AR.
- The 5-step approach to driving retail growth
Nov 2, 2018 by Jordan Elkind
Here’s what successful retailers are doing to survive and thrive in the current competitive environment.
- It takes a village: Story creation in the digital age
Nov 2, 2018 by Peter Minnium
Marketers must define the rules that govern the narrative space between brand and consumer.
- Chrome will soon ad-block an entire website if it shows abusive ads, The Verge
- Google Urged to Scrub Personal Details From Toronto Digital City, Bloomberg
- November 2018 Google Webmaster Report: Halloween Update, News Algorithm, Google+ & More, Search Engine Roundtable
- Supporting a new contract #ForTheWeb, Google Blog
- Webinar Recap: From Javascript SEO to the new GSC with John Mueller, Serpact
- What the Local Customer Service Ecosystem Looks Like in 2019, Moz
