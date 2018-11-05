Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google is aiming to drive more awareness about Google Search Console with this new feature.

Here are two changes that happened in local search over the weekend.

Google said it is making an update to Google News but it is unclear what this update fixes or changes exactly.

Keep an eye on these featured snippet changes in Google.

Pinterest names Andréa Mallard as the company’s first CMO

Nov 5, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Before joining Pinterest, Mallard served as the CMO for Gap Athleta.

Why does structured data matter for SEO?

Nov 5, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Structured data represents a huge opportunity for SEOs to communicate key information with search engines, boost content visibility, and reach target audiences. It makes it easier for search engine crawlers to extract and understand specific information related to the content, in this case, the kind of product, the aggregate rating, available offers, and product reviews. […]

Calls to businesses rose more than 375% over past two holiday seasons

Nov 5, 2018 by Robin Kurzer A new study finds inbound call volume has grown significantly during Black Friday weekend. Here’s how you can take advantage of that growth.

Facebook launches holiday pop-up stores in Macy’s to promote digital-native SMBs

Nov 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling Shops will be open through February 2019 in nine Macy’s stores across the US.

Jet.com lures Nike and Bonobos, launches custom brand ‘shops’ on the marketplace

Nov 2, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The branded stores are aimed at appealing to Jet’s target urban shoppers.

National Cinemedia offers first in-theater AR game for a movie

Nov 2, 2018 by Barry Levine Promoting characters from Disney’s upcoming ‘Ralph Breaks the Internet,’ the 30 second game is the latest in the cinema ad network’s embrace of pre-show AR.

The 5-step approach to driving retail growth

Nov 2, 2018 by Jordan Elkind Here’s what successful retailers are doing to survive and thrive in the current competitive environment.