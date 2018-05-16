Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The new and AI-improved Google News now available for iPhone and iPad

May 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling Google News redesign in more than 120 countries on the web, Android and iOS.

Google News no longer supports the standout meta tag and Editors’ Pick

May 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A few months after Google drops support for the meta news keywords tag, Google removes two other webmaster-related publisher features.

Buy vs. Develop It Yourself: Considerations for Scaling Your Ad Network

May 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot The question of whether to buy a performance marketing platform or develop core capabilities in-house is central to every ad network. For network owners and CTOs, who are under constant pressure to deliver innovation and revenue, it’s a decision with direct impact on short- and long-term business growth. Download this e-book from Tune to discover: […]

Beating remarketing addiction and testing for incremental value using Google Analytics

May 16, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen Trying to kick remarketing ads? Contributor Andreas Reiffen discusses why you may be addicted to them and explains how KPIs directly aligned with business objectives help avoid the vicious cycle that comes from ROAS-based objectives.

How to build an e-commerce SEO strategy for large retailers

May 16, 2018 by Manish Dudharejia Three factors deserve special attention in developing an SEO strategy for online retailers. Contributor Manish Dudharejia shares how to take on the competition using each.