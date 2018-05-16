SearchCap: Google News updated, standout tag gone & e-commerce SEO
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The new and AI-improved Google News now available for iPhone and iPad
May 15, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google News redesign in more than 120 countries on the web, Android and iOS.
- Google News no longer supports the standout meta tag and Editors’ Pick
May 16, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A few months after Google drops support for the meta news keywords tag, Google removes two other webmaster-related publisher features.
- Buy vs. Develop It Yourself: Considerations for Scaling Your Ad Network
May 16, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The question of whether to buy a performance marketing platform or develop core capabilities in-house is central to every ad network. For network owners and CTOs, who are under constant pressure to deliver innovation and revenue, it’s a decision with direct impact on short- and long-term business growth. Download this e-book from Tune to discover: […]
- Beating remarketing addiction and testing for incremental value using Google Analytics
May 16, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
Trying to kick remarketing ads? Contributor Andreas Reiffen discusses why you may be addicted to them and explains how KPIs directly aligned with business objectives help avoid the vicious cycle that comes from ROAS-based objectives.
- How to build an e-commerce SEO strategy for large retailers
May 16, 2018 by Manish Dudharejia
Three factors deserve special attention in developing an SEO strategy for online retailers. Contributor Manish Dudharejia shares how to take on the competition using each.
- Tamara de Lempicka Google doodle honors artist whose work focused on the Roaring ’20s
May 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in Poland in 1898, de Lempicka was part of the Art Deco movement, creating artwork that blended neoclassical and Cubist styles.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook’s first transparency report shows majority of offending content removed before being reported
- Our MarTech recap will make you want to come to Boston
- 6 dimensions of online reputation that should guide your social media marketing
- Quantcast, Smaato release tools in support of the IAB Framework for GDPR
- All Apple News publishers can now use DoubleClick for Publishers to serve direct-sold ads
- The story of data, Part 2: Where are we now?
- Influ2 launches what it calls the first person-based marketing B2B ad platform
- Unlocking higher marketing ROI with unified measurement: A step-by-step approach
- Australian privacy regulators examining Google’s Android location-data collection
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Says Personalized Search Is “Very Light”, Search Engine Roundtable
- Hourly Rank Tracking – One Year On, State of Digital
- How to Write Meta Descriptions in a Constantly Changing World (AKA Google Giveth, Google Taketh Away) – Moz, moz.com
- I am not getting rankings in Google, am I missing anything?, Bitvero
- Removing Sitemap Files From Google Search Console, The SEM Post
- The March 7 and April 16 2018 Google Algorithm Updates – Relevance, quality, reverse-Panda, and clues from the past [Part 1], GSQI
- What You Need to Know About Optimising for Mobile in 2018, Hallam Internet
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.