Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google search results page displays answer without any search results

Mar 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Who needs the ten blue links when you have the answer? Google is hiding the organic listings from some search results.

Google says it removed more than 3.2 billion bad ads in 2017

Mar 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The number of ads Google took down last year for advertising policy violations nearly doubled from 2016, and cryptocurrency ads will soon join the list of forbidden ad types.

Creating landing pages that convert

Mar 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Landing pages can make or break your digital marketing.

4 concrete ways to use images to build links

Mar 14, 2018 by Pratik Dholakiya Every picture tells a story and also may help you build links. Contributor Pratik Dholakiya shares four solid ways to use images to attract links.