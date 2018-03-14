Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google with no results, ad removals & building links
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google search results page displays answer without any search results
Mar 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Who needs the ten blue links when you have the answer? Google is hiding the organic listings from some search results.
- Google says it removed more than 3.2 billion bad ads in 2017
Mar 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The number of ads Google took down last year for advertising policy violations nearly doubled from 2016, and cryptocurrency ads will soon join the list of forbidden ad types.
- Creating landing pages that convert
Mar 14, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Landing pages can make or break your digital marketing.
- 4 concrete ways to use images to build links
Mar 14, 2018 by Pratik Dholakiya
Every picture tells a story and also may help you build links. Contributor Pratik Dholakiya shares four solid ways to use images to attract links.
- Pi Day Google doodle marks 30th anniversary of March 14 holiday honoring mathematical constant 3.14
Mar 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Google recruited Dominique Ansel, the pastry chef behind the Cronut, to bake a salted caramel apple pie in honor of the math-inspired holiday.
