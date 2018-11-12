SearchCap: Google PageSpeed Insights update, exact match PPC & account analytics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Last chance: Save $450 on a seat at SMX West
Nov 12, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Results-obsessed marketers are attending SMX® West for actionable SEO and SEM tactics and strategies. Join them January 30-31 in San Jose for: 30+ tactic-rich sessions and inspirational keynotes Networking events where you’ll meet speakers and peers Guaranteed white-hat tactics from trusted practitioners Top-shelf amenities that make attending productive and convenient, including hot meals, WiFi, and […]
- When exact match isn’t exact anymore: A script to regain control
Nov 12, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Contributor Daniel Gilbert shares a script to exactly manage which keywords to bid on and where they appear.
- Google PageSpeed Insights tool gets a major update with more data from Lighthouse
Nov 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Version 5 is out for Google PageSpeed Insights, and it provides a wealth of information.
- 3 signs it’s time to make the switch to account-based analytics
Nov 12, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Terminus
If someone asked how you track your marketing efforts, how would you respond? Chances are, your answer would sound like a game of martech MadLibs. You’re using Google Analytics, advertising platforms, marketing automation, your CRM and myriad other tools to track, measure and take action on your marketing data. You spend your days building marketing […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook Attribution deep dive: Democratizing attribution for digital marketers
Nov 12, 2018 by Simon Poulton
Facebook has put aside any platform bias and now there is a way to compare performance across platforms.
- WhatsApp ads are coming: Will advertisers start buying?
Nov 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Social media marketing agencies and platforms weigh in on Facebook’s plan to further monetize its encrypted messaging app.
- Last chance: Save $450 on a seat at SMX West
Nov 12, 2018 by Marketing Land
Results-obsessed marketers are attending SMX® West for actionable SEO and SEM tactics and strategies. Join them January 30-31 in San Jose for: 30+ tactic-rich sessions and inspirational keynotes Networking events where you’ll meet speakers and peers Guaranteed white-hat tactics from trusted practitioners Top-shelf amenities that make attending productive and convenient, including hot meals, WiFi, and […]
- The disastrous consequences of measuring engagement
Nov 12, 2018 by Nate Elliott
The engagement metric is steering social media marketers very wrong. Here’s what you should be doing instead.
- 3 signs it’s time to make the switch to account-based analytics
Nov 12, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Terminus
If someone asked how you track your marketing efforts, how would you respond? Chances are, your answer would sound like a game of martech MadLibs. You’re using Google Analytics, advertising platforms, marketing automation, your CRM and myriad other tools to track, measure and take action on your marketing data. You spend your days building marketing […]
- TAG-certified ad channels shown to reduce invalid traffic by more than 80 percent, again
Nov 9, 2018 by Barry Levine
The second annual report on the efforts by this anti-fraud industry group finds that agencies, ad platforms and publishers following its guidelines reduced this fraud to under two percent.
Search News From Around The Web:
- What Are Your SEO Predictions for 2019?, Friday Blog
- News Consumer Insights: How data is driving publisher growth, Google Blog
- Amazon asked to share Echo data in US murder case, BBC News
- Google To Review Poor Quality Search Health Results After Medic Update, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Generate Content Ideas for Link Building, The Upper Ranks
- Inside the hype and reality of Alexa, Siri and the voice assistant ‘revolution’, Recode
- May we GIF you a suggestion? Emojis and more on Gboard, Google Blog
- The 5 Most Common On-Page SEO Issues and How to Fix Them, Raven Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.