Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

If someone asked how you track your marketing efforts, how would you respond? Chances are, your answer would sound like a game of martech MadLibs. You’re using Google Analytics, advertising platforms, marketing automation, your CRM and myriad other tools to track, measure and take action on your marketing data. You spend your days building marketing […]

Version 5 is out for Google PageSpeed Insights, and it provides a wealth of information.

Contributor Daniel Gilbert shares a script to exactly manage which keywords to bid on and where they appear.

Facebook Attribution deep dive: Democratizing attribution for digital marketers

Nov 12, 2018 by Simon Poulton Facebook has put aside any platform bias and now there is a way to compare performance across platforms.

WhatsApp ads are coming: Will advertisers start buying?

Nov 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Social media marketing agencies and platforms weigh in on Facebook’s plan to further monetize its encrypted messaging app.

The disastrous consequences of measuring engagement

Nov 12, 2018 by Nate Elliott The engagement metric is steering social media marketers very wrong. Here’s what you should be doing instead.

3 signs it’s time to make the switch to account-based analytics

