SearchCap: Google performance reports consolidated, Bing crawler to slow & Google EU test impact
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Bing to publishers: Start using new Bing URL submission process for indexing now
Feb 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Do you have new or updated content you want Bing to discover faster? Start using the new Bing URL Submission tool.
- Google Search Console goes live with new consolidated view
Feb 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Google made a preview of the consolidated data view live early, go check it out now.
- Reboot your text ads with this toolkit evaluation
Feb 7, 2019 by Joe Martinez
During SMX West, Sean Murphy and Mark Irvine offered insights and best practices on how to customize ad experiences that work best for you.
- Breaking down the new realities of local search: What we learned at SMX West
Feb 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Experts at the San Jose event explored local rankings, Google Posts and dealing with competitors’ location spoofing.
- No surprise: Clicks plummet when images, article info stripped from news results in SERP
Feb 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Google sought to show potential ‘unintended consequences’ of new copyright rules that require fees when content is shown in search results.
- Manufacturer center initiatives are a promising start for 2019 Google updates
Feb 7, 2019 by Kristopher Harrison
New features give manufacturers valuable search query and competitor insights, as well as new product information to highlight in Google Shopping.
- 12 leading call analytics vendors profiled
Feb 6, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
The flood of mobile calls to U.S. businesses continues unabated, changing the way enterprise brands view the telephone as an inbound marketing channel. As consumers increasingly use their smartphones to research, browse, and connect with businesses, brands are developing a newfound respect for the inbound call as an integral part of the conversion path. Martech […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook will show users the agencies, partners involved in Custom Audience targeting
Feb 7, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
Users will be able to see how advertisers and third parties are using their contact information to target ads on Facebook.
- Reports: Instagram advertisers stay loyal, keep spending more
Feb 7, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
Stories ads are taking off, and incremental spend from long-term advertisers is driving Instagram’s growth.
- New survey: Consumers are texting to businesses that aren’t set up to respond
Feb 7, 2019 by Barry Levine
The report, by texting solution provider Zipwhip, surveyed consumers and businesses about their attitudes toward this 25-year-old, omnipresent cell phone tech.
- 3 lessons learned from 89,000 Amazon fashion product pages
Feb 7, 2019 by Andrew Waber
Driving sales requires moving beyond product shots and giving consumers a deeper context throughout the product page.
- Getting back to basics with location-based marketing
Feb 7, 2019 by Brian Handly
Learn how the different types of location-based marketing tactics work so you can utilize them efficiently for your brand.
Search News From Around The Web:
