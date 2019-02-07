Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Bing to publishers: Start using new Bing URL submission process for indexing now

Feb 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Do you have new or updated content you want Bing to discover faster? Start using the new Bing URL Submission tool.

Google Search Console goes live with new consolidated view

Feb 7, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Google made a preview of the consolidated data view live early, go check it out now.

Reboot your text ads with this toolkit evaluation

Feb 7, 2019 by Joe Martinez During SMX West, Sean Murphy and Mark Irvine offered insights and best practices on how to customize ad experiences that work best for you.

Breaking down the new realities of local search: What we learned at SMX West

Feb 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling Experts at the San Jose event explored local rankings, Google Posts and dealing with competitors’ location spoofing.

No surprise: Clicks plummet when images, article info stripped from news results in SERP

Feb 7, 2019 by Greg Sterling Google sought to show potential ‘unintended consequences’ of new copyright rules that require fees when content is shown in search results.

Manufacturer center initiatives are a promising start for 2019 Google updates

Feb 7, 2019 by Kristopher Harrison New features give manufacturers valuable search query and competitor insights, as well as new product information to highlight in Google Shopping.