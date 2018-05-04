Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google voice-enables movie-ticket buying with Fandango

May 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling Enhanced capability is likely a preview of many similar Google Assistant integrations to come.

Google rolls out new ID requirements for US political ads

May 4, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Due to increased scrutiny of how these ads affect users and voters, company says more transparency intiatives are to come.

Google AdWords new responsive search ads can show 3 headlines

May 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The new ad format, now in beta, offers more real estate and dynamically combines an advertiser’s headlines and descriptions.

Has Amazon ended its Google Shopping campaigns?

May 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Reports from digital marketing firm Merkle show Amazon’s Shopping campaigns slowed after end of Q1, stopped abruptly April 28.

Search in Pics: Google’s Greatest Talent show, a human-sized bird cage & Google’s Emmy

May 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s Greatest Talent: Source: Instagram The YouTube and Google Emmy from 2013: Source: Instagram Google has […]

Google combos Shopping & dynamic remarketing in new goal-optimized Shopping campaign type

May 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Campaigns are optimized to the campaign conversion goal, and ads can run on Search, YouTube, Gmail and the Display Network.