SearchCap: Google political ads, movie tickets & shopping with dynamic remarketing
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google voice-enables movie-ticket buying with Fandango
May 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Enhanced capability is likely a preview of many similar Google Assistant integrations to come.
- Google rolls out new ID requirements for US political ads
May 4, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Due to increased scrutiny of how these ads affect users and voters, company says more transparency intiatives are to come.
- Google AdWords new responsive search ads can show 3 headlines
May 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The new ad format, now in beta, offers more real estate and dynamically combines an advertiser’s headlines and descriptions.
- Has Amazon ended its Google Shopping campaigns?
May 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Reports from digital marketing firm Merkle show Amazon’s Shopping campaigns slowed after end of Q1, stopped abruptly April 28.
- Search in Pics: Google’s Greatest Talent show, a human-sized bird cage & Google’s Emmy
May 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. Google’s Greatest Talent: Source: Instagram The YouTube and Google Emmy from 2013: Source: Instagram Google has […]
- Google combos Shopping & dynamic remarketing in new goal-optimized Shopping campaign type
May 4, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Campaigns are optimized to the campaign conversion goal, and ads can run on Search, YouTube, Gmail and the Display Network.
- Where to find ideas for content your audience will love, look at and link to
May 4, 2018 by Jeremy Knauff
If you’re looking for new, inspirational and trendy content ideas, consider using sites that provide answers and solutions, says contributor Jeremy Knauff. Here are 5 good places to start.
- Using machine learning to get more value out of your Facebook campaigns
- Instagram testing a booking & payments feature it first announced more than a year ago
- Augmented reality games: Will this summer’s releases be booms or busts?
- Google betting its Assistant can close the wearables gap with Apple
- The 5 big disruptions to marketing in 2018
- The ultimate guide to bot herding and spider wrangling — Part Two
- 6 ways ABM turns classical lead scoring on its head
- Facebook Pages will be getting new video metrics & chart tracking engagement throughout video
- Ask Yoast: Crossposting content on Medium, Yoast
- Google Adds Clear Button For Google My Business Attributes, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google increases display of video snippets for self-hosted videos. Is this an opportunity to grow brand exposure?, iCrossing
- Google Shopping fraud broken up by machine learning, CNBC
- Google Tests Highlights Icons in Hotels’ Local Knowledge Panels, Sergey Alakov
- How Expertise, Authority and Trust Impact Your SEO Efforts with David Harry, cognitiveseo.com
- How to Monitor Competitor Website Changes for SEO, Ignite Visibility
- How to Research Trending Keywords, Search Engine Guide
