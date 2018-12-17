Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Report: Google’s Chinese search project ‘Dragonfly’ ends (for now)

Dec 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling A combination of internal and external pressure has apparently prevented the project from going forward.

Google Posts decline in traffic leave many to wonder if strategy is worth the time

Dec 17, 2018 by Joy Hawkins After Google Posts moved to the bottom of the Knowledge Panel in September, many are reevaluating the strategy as low-impact.

SMX West Early Bird rates expire Saturday – book now!

Dec 17, 2018 by Search Engine Land Time is running out to save big on SMX® West. Register for an All Access pass by Saturday for $300 off on-site rates. Miss this opportunity and you’ll pay more next week for the exact same ticket. What are you waiting for? Register now and join us January 30-31, 2019 in San Jose! Your All […]