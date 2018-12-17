SearchCap: Google Posts traffic changes, Google China & ABM metrics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Report: Google’s Chinese search project ‘Dragonfly’ ends (for now)
Dec 17, 2018 by Greg Sterling
A combination of internal and external pressure has apparently prevented the project from going forward.
- Google Posts decline in traffic leave many to wonder if strategy is worth the time
Dec 17, 2018 by Joy Hawkins
After Google Posts moved to the bottom of the Knowledge Panel in September, many are reevaluating the strategy as low-impact.
- All the ABM metrics to measure for your quarterly reporting
Dec 17, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Terminus
You know the drill. The end of the quarter rolls around, so you dust off your go-to spreadsheets and dashboards. It’s once again time to distill three months’ worth of marketing into one quarterly report. But this time, something is different. You’ve been working with your sales team on a list of target accounts, and […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Agencies looking to win over new CMOs should connect within 3 to 12 mos. of their start dates
Dec 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Winmo analyzed the career path for more than 2,400 CMOs during the last eight years to provide insight on the tenure track for the C-level role.
- How marketing and sales alignment can better drive the buyer journey
Dec 17, 2018 by Keith Richey
Move beyond a siloed approach to marketing to improve the return on investment while evolving your organization.
- YouTube crowns Amazon with top ad, OMD as top media agency of 2018
Dec 17, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
YouTube ranked its top ads for the year based on organic and paid views, watch time and audience retention.
- Bridging the gap between IT and marketing to improve martech collaborations
Dec 17, 2018 by Steve Olenski
While marketing and IT will always have team-specific objectives, both care about maximizing martech investments.
- 5 techniques to make free shipping pay off in the holiday season and beyond
Dec 17, 2018 by Mike Farrell
Rethink your free shipping offers to better align with larger business goals.
Search News From Around The Web:
- AdWords API v201802 sunset reminder, Google Ads Developer Blog
- For the holidays and beyond, your travel planning guide is here, Google Blog
- Google Hudson Square: our expanded New York campus, Google Blog
- Google Search Algorithm Update Over December 15th Weekend, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Testing Expandable More People Carousel, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Webmaster Hangout Notes: December 14th 2018, DeepCrawl
- Russian interference in Trump’s election – report prepared for US Senate, 9to5Google
- The Chrome User Experience Report: Retain More Users, Stone Temple
