SearchCap: Google printed materials, SEO migrations & development servers
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- A site migration SEO checklist: Don’t lose traffic
Nov 22, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Planning a site migration? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya’s helpful guide will ensure that you cover all the SEO bases to make the transition as smooth as possible.
- How to keep your staging or development site out of the index
Nov 22, 2017 by Patrick Stox
You generally wouldn’t want your staging site appearing in search results, so how can you prevent Google from indexing this content? Columnist Patrick Stox offers some tips.
- Google’s new #SmallThanks Hub automatically creates digital & printed marketing assets for SMBs
Nov 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Using content pulled from Google reviews, businesses with verified Google listings can create posters, social media posts, window clings, stickers and more.
