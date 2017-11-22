Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

A site migration SEO checklist: Don’t lose traffic

Nov 22, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya Planning a site migration? Columnist Pratik Dholakiya’s helpful guide will ensure that you cover all the SEO bases to make the transition as smooth as possible.

How to keep your staging or development site out of the index

Nov 22, 2017 by Patrick Stox You generally wouldn’t want your staging site appearing in search results, so how can you prevent Google from indexing this content? Columnist Patrick Stox offers some tips.