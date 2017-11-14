Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google product reviews, voice search & SEO changes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- SEO in 2018: What’s hot, what’s not?
Nov 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Voice search. AMP pages. Gap analysis. Algorithm updates. Local SEO. SEO is constantly changing, and what worked well last year may not work at all now. With new technologies and new rules constantly evolving, it’s critical to stay on top of the latest developments. In this webinar, we’ll sit down with two of the industry’s […]
- Google updates mobile product knowledge panels to show even more info in one spot
Nov 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The real estate-heavy panels on mobile encompass multiple product images, more review sources, videos and, of course, Shopping ads.
- Google Manual Actions: Frequently asked questions and their answers
Nov 14, 2017 by Kaspar Szymanski
Contributor Kaspar Syzmanski addresses some of the most commonly raised questions and issues regarding Google penalties.
- 3 strategic goals SEO consultants should fulfill
Nov 14, 2017 by Ryan Shelley
Columnist Ryan Shelley discusses the three essential goals any SEO campaign must achieve: visibility, traffic and ROI.
- 3 case studies of duplicate content consolidation
Nov 14, 2017 by Chris Long
Columnist Chris Long shares examples of how he addressed duplicate and similar website content to improve organic search performance for his clients.
- Voice search: Content may be king, but context is queen in the new voice-first world
Nov 14, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
Yext VP of Industry Insights Duane Forrester discusses his new e-book, “How Voice Search Changes Everything,” and what marketers can do to adapt and compete.
- Hole punch history Google doodle celebrates 131-year-old product of German engineering
Nov 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The doodle celebrates a tool that has remained mostly unchanged since its introduction 131 years ago.
- 8 game-changing SEO trends that will dominate 2018
Nov 14, 2017 by Sponsored Content: SEO PowerSuite
With over 200 factors in Google’s algorithm, SEO is a complex science. But it’s not how much you need to know that makes it really challenging — it’s the ever-changing nature of the rules of the game. As search engines strive to improve the quality of search results, some ranking factors shift shapes, others fall […]
