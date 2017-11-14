Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

SEO in 2018: What’s hot, what’s not?

Nov 14, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Voice search. AMP pages. Gap analysis. Algorithm updates. Local SEO. SEO is constantly changing, and what worked well last year may not work at all now. With new technologies and new rules constantly evolving, it’s critical to stay on top of the latest developments. In this webinar, we’ll sit down with two of the industry’s […]

Google updates mobile product knowledge panels to show even more info in one spot

Nov 14, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The real estate-heavy panels on mobile encompass multiple product images, more review sources, videos and, of course, Shopping ads.

Google Manual Actions: Frequently asked questions and their answers

Nov 14, 2017 by Kaspar Szymanski Contributor Kaspar Syzmanski addresses some of the most commonly raised questions and issues regarding Google penalties.

3 strategic goals SEO consultants should fulfill

Nov 14, 2017 by Ryan Shelley Columnist Ryan Shelley discusses the three essential goals any SEO campaign must achieve: visibility, traffic and ROI.

3 case studies of duplicate content consolidation

Nov 14, 2017 by Chris Long Columnist Chris Long shares examples of how he addressed duplicate and similar website content to improve organic search performance for his clients.

Voice search: Content may be king, but context is queen in the new voice-first world

Nov 14, 2017 by Michelle Robbins Yext VP of Industry Insights Duane Forrester discusses his new e-book, “How Voice Search Changes Everything,” and what marketers can do to adapt and compete.

Hole punch history Google doodle celebrates 131-year-old product of German engineering

Nov 14, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues The doodle celebrates a tool that has remained mostly unchanged since its introduction 131 years ago.