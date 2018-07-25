SearchCap: Google quality guidelines released, so long Adwords, Yext gets heard & more
Debra Mastaler on July 25, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Compare the top marketing automation tools and platforms
Jul 25, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The latest edition of MarTech Today’s “B2B Marketing Automation Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market for B2B marketing automation software platforms and the considerations involved in implementing this software in your business. It addresses the following questions: What factors are driving B2B marketing automation platform use?
- Yext integrates local business listings directly into Amazon Alexa
Jul 25, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Name, address, phone and hours, with more to come.
- Google Ads arrives. So long, AdWords
Jul 25, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google’s new branding for its ads platform is starting to roll out.
- Google to stop supporting public URL submissions to its search index
Jul 25, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s public form to submit new URLs to Google is going away.
- Google updates its search quality rating guidelines
Jul 25, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Google has published a revised version of the 164-page set of guidelines used to help human ‘quality raters’ evaluate online content and provide feedback to Google.
- Google rolling out new white local panel in search results
Jul 24, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Forget that blue Google search results interface for the local panel — here is a new fresh look.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Smart content execution will net a lot of inbound links
Jul 25, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Ever wonder why that link-building campaign you spent a lot of time and money on didn’t take off? Contributor Paddy Moogan offers 5 content execution tactics that will help you haul in a lot of quality links!
- Facebook rolls out social video feature Watch Party to all Groups
Jul 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The tool lets multiple users watch and comment on the same video in Facebook Groups simultaneously.
- ironSource releases new platform to track playable ads’ metrics
Jul 25, 2018 by Barry Levine
Called the In-Ad Data Platform, it is designed to capture the choices users make inside these mini-games.
- Whither digital advertising?
Jul 25, 2018 by Barry Levine
Two experts suggest, at this critical junction for targeting via third-party data, that marketers return to their roots.
- Twitter tightens access to API platform & restricts number of daily actions an app can perform
Jul 24, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Starting September 10, 2018, the default number of Tweets, Retweets, Likes, Follows and Direct Messages an app can perform will be limited.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google or Bing (or Both?) Which PPC Network is Worth Your Time and Money, Adespresso
- High Impact vs. Low Impact SEO Action, GotchSEO
- How your feedback has shaped Bing Ads during the first half of 2018, Bing
- Local SEO Begins with Community, BrightLocal
- Playing detective: how to identify bad backlinks, Distilled
- Save Time & Money Managing Bing Ads with Scheduled Imports from Google, Wordstream
- The four pillars of a successful Amazon strategy, Econsultancy
- The Impact Matrix | A Digital Analytics Strategic Framework, Kaushik
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.