Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google recent searches bug, Google mobile shopping & flight search upgrade
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google home page search box now shows you recent searches by default
Nov 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
Even former Google search executive Matt Cutts calls this new Google search behavior “super annoying.”
- The SMX West agenda is now live! See the SEO, SEM & Retail sessions in store for 2018
Nov 21, 2017 by Search Engine Land
Hungry for the latest in search marketing? Feed your obsession with SEO and SEM with actionable, proven tactics served up at Search Engine Land’s SMX West March 13-15, 2018, in San Jose, California. Our three-day action-packed agenda is brimming with 50+ sessions led by SEO, paid advertising and retail experts — designed to provide you […]
- Google’s all-new, quite counterintuitive guide to ad testing
Nov 21, 2017 by Matt Lawson
The days of rigid A/B testing are over. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson talks about how to test ads in the age of optimized ad rotation.
- When SEO isn’t your SEO problem
Nov 21, 2017 by Casie Gillette
Even the greatest SEO strategy won’t succeed if you can’t implement it properly. Columnist Casie Gillette discusses common client obstacles and how to overcome them.
- Google beefs up mobile shopping results for the holidays, adds more product info & buying guides
Nov 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Google has also released search trends around Black Friday and Cyber Monday-related search queries.
- Google Flights gets a redesign in time for the holiday season
Nov 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
The new design for Google Flight search makes it easier to find cheaper flights, says Google.
- Google AdWords Editor updates to support budget type option for video ads & more
Nov 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
A couple months after adding Showcase Ads to AdWords Editor, Google has updated the program to support even more features.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 91% of shoppers surveyed by Deloitte plan to shop online this holiday weekend
- The SMX West agenda is now live! See the SEO, SEM & Retail sessions in store for 2018
- It’s time to slay the internet’s ‘Cookie Monster’
- Taplytics now supports OTT TV app testing
Search News From Around The Web:
- Brand Authority as an SEO Ranking Factor #SEMrushchat, SEM Rush
- Keyword Search Volume: Things you didn’t know you don’t know, ahrefs.com
- Affiliate Sites Siphon 27% of Paid Search Clicks on Online Dating Keywords, AdGooroo
- Decoding Algorithm Updates in the RankBrain Era {Case Study}, RankRanger
- Do Brand Searches And Direct Traffic Influence SEO?, Ignite Visibility
- Google Updates Blocked Search Results Snippet With No Information Is Available For This Page, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Many Backlinks Does it Take to Rank a New Website, theupperranks.com
- How Much Do Google Minimum Bid Estimates Increase During the Holidays?, Merkle
- SEO basics: What is Googlebot?, Yoast
- The Google Unknown Update Christmas Edition, SISTRIX
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.