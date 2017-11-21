Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google home page search box now shows you recent searches by default

Nov 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz Even former Google search executive Matt Cutts calls this new Google search behavior “super annoying.”

The SMX West agenda is now live! See the SEO, SEM & Retail sessions in store for 2018

Nov 21, 2017 by Search Engine Land Hungry for the latest in search marketing? Feed your obsession with SEO and SEM with actionable, proven tactics served up at Search Engine Land’s SMX West March 13-15, 2018, in San Jose, California. Our three-day action-packed agenda is brimming with 50+ sessions led by SEO, paid advertising and retail experts — designed to provide you […]

Google’s all-new, quite counterintuitive guide to ad testing

Nov 21, 2017 by Matt Lawson The days of rigid A/B testing are over. Columnist and Googler Matt Lawson talks about how to test ads in the age of optimized ad rotation.

When SEO isn’t your SEO problem

Nov 21, 2017 by Casie Gillette Even the greatest SEO strategy won’t succeed if you can’t implement it properly. Columnist Casie Gillette discusses common client obstacles and how to overcome them.

Google beefs up mobile shopping results for the holidays, adds more product info & buying guides

Nov 21, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Google has also released search trends around Black Friday and Cyber Monday-related search queries.

Google Flights gets a redesign in time for the holiday season

Nov 21, 2017 by Barry Schwartz The new design for Google Flight search makes it easier to find cheaper flights, says Google.