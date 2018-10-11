SearchCap: Google recipe clipboards, ad testing and negative SEO
- Google tests showing clipboard icons next to search suggestions for recipes queries
Oct 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is experimenting with a new recipe clipboard feature, what it does and how it works is unknown right now.
- The future of negative SEO, Part 6
Oct 11, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
Now that you know how to identify, prevent, stop and recover from a Negative SEO attack, here’s a look toward possible future threats you should arm yourself to fight.
- When your ad testing strategy is just plain wrong
Oct 11, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Rigorously testing your ads is a good thing… unless you’re testing the wrong things and tweaking your campaigns based on flawed conclusions.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Nielsen Catalina now targets ads using purchase data on Connected TV and OTT
Oct 11, 2018 by Barry Levine
Previously, Nielsen Catalina used its loyalty card/coupon data only for linear and addressable TV.
- GDPR complaints stack up across the EU as regulators prepare to issue fines
Oct 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Is it more bark than bite? What U.S. marketers can learn from how GDPR is unfolding abroad.
- Will Facebook’s news aggregation feature increase engagement for local publishers?
Oct 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Now in more than 100 cities, “Today In” pulls local content into an opt-in daily News Feed digest and a standalone section within its mobile app.
- Some large search budgets are moving to Amazon, say agency executives
Oct 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
A small survey of agencies found some advertisers are making moves to Amazon advertising.
- YouTube cracks down on duplicate content videos
Oct 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Did your YouTube channel get removed over duplicative content, here is why.
- An AR Halloween pre-show invades movie theaters
Oct 10, 2018 by Barry Levine
National Cinemedia started employing augmented reality in thousands of theaters last spring, and is now launching its first one for ghosts’ favorite holiday.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Announcing the Regional 2019 Bing Partner Awards, Bing Ads Blog
- Baidu: What You Need To Know for SEO Success in China, BrightEdge SEO Blog
- Bing and Yahoo are suggesting offensive searches, The Verge
- Everything to know about the Google Assistant on our new family of hardware, Google Blog
- Google faces mounting pressure from Congress over Google+ privacy flaw, The Verge
- Leaked Google research shows company grappling with censorship and free speech, The Verge
