Nielsen Catalina now targets ads using purchase data on Connected TV and OTT

Oct 11, 2018 by Barry Levine Previously, Nielsen Catalina used its loyalty card/coupon data only for linear and addressable TV.

GDPR complaints stack up across the EU as regulators prepare to issue fines

Oct 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Is it more bark than bite? What U.S. marketers can learn from how GDPR is unfolding abroad.

Will Facebook’s news aggregation feature increase engagement for local publishers?

Oct 11, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Now in more than 100 cities, “Today In” pulls local content into an opt-in daily News Feed digest and a standalone section within its mobile app.

Some large search budgets are moving to Amazon, say agency executives

Oct 11, 2018 by Ginny Marvin A small survey of agencies found some advertisers are making moves to Amazon advertising.

YouTube cracks down on duplicate content videos

Oct 11, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Did your YouTube channel get removed over duplicative content, here is why.