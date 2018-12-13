SearchCap: Google related searches, YouTube call to actions & Conductor Actions
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google updates related searches to show image thumbnails, featured snippet-style results
Dec 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Featured snippets are now used in the related searches section in Google’s mobile results.
- YouTube sunsetting call-to-action overlays in favor of new ad extension
Dec 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The call-to-action ad extension will be available for TrueView in-stream ads to start.
- New ways to approach SEO in 2019: Accountability and customer experiences
Dec 13, 2018 by Jim Yu
Master your understanding of audience, measure beyond the click and find ways to mine data to improve efficiency are all ways you can improve your organic search performance in 2019.
- Conductor Actions turns search, SEO data into ‘voice of the customer’ intelligence
Dec 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The company is making the data available through workflow tools Asana, Jira and Trello to enable non-SEO teams to access it.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook expands Ad Breaks to 14 more countries, launches Watch globally on desktop
Dec 13, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Says more than 75 million daily Watch visitors spend, on average, more than 20 minutes on the video platform.
- Agenda alert: Adobe is keynoting at MarTech!
Dec 13, 2018 by Scott Brinker
We’re excited to announce a newly-confirmed keynote speaker! Join us for a candid keynote conversation to learn first-hand insights about how Adobe leverages marketing technology to accomplish their business goals. The complete agenda will be posted soon – stay tuned! Connect with Ann and your martech tribe April 3-5, 2019 in San Jose. Get all […]
- How effective acquisition strategies can drive growth
Dec 13, 2018 by Inbal Lavi
A strategy anchored by a focus on verticals, market leadership and technology offers a pathway for companies in the performance marketing industry to grow their businesses and unlock value for partners.
- Bing releases Clarity, an open-source UX analytics tool
Dec 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The open source tool lets webmasters ‘replay’ users’ interactions such as mouse movements, touch gestures and click events.
- Jivox adds visual journey maps, site content to its resume
Dec 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
Marketers can use the tools to coordinate site and email messages around ad campaigns.
- HubSpot: We’re now focusing on being a platform vendor
Dec 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
Following announcements of an expanded AWS partnership and a new venture fund, the company says it is re-orienting itself around providing a CX ecosystem for SMBs.
