Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

The company is making the data available through workflow tools Asana, Jira and Trello to enable non-SEO teams to access it.

Master your understanding of audience, measure beyond the click and find ways to mine data to improve efficiency are all ways you can improve your organic search performance in 2019.

The call-to-action ad extension will be available for TrueView in-stream ads to start.

Featured snippets are now used in the related searches section in Google’s mobile results.

Facebook expands Ad Breaks to 14 more countries, launches Watch globally on desktop

Dec 13, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Says more than 75 million daily Watch visitors spend, on average, more than 20 minutes on the video platform.

YouTube sunsetting call-to-action overlays in favor of new ad extension

Dec 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The call-to-action ad extension will be available for TrueView in-stream ads to start.

Agenda alert: Adobe is keynoting at MarTech!

Dec 13, 2018 by Scott Brinker We’re excited to announce a newly-confirmed keynote speaker! Join us for a candid keynote conversation to learn first-hand insights about how Adobe leverages marketing technology to accomplish their business goals. The complete agenda will be posted soon – stay tuned! Connect with Ann and your martech tribe April 3-5, 2019 in San Jose. Get all […]

How effective acquisition strategies can drive growth

Dec 13, 2018 by Inbal Lavi A strategy anchored by a focus on verticals, market leadership and technology offers a pathway for companies in the performance marketing industry to grow their businesses and unlock value for partners.

Bing releases Clarity, an open-source UX analytics tool

Dec 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer The open source tool lets webmasters ‘replay’ users’ interactions such as mouse movements, touch gestures and click events.

Jivox adds visual journey maps, site content to its resume

Dec 12, 2018 by Barry Levine Marketers can use the tools to coordinate site and email messages around ad campaigns.