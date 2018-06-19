SearchCap: Google replacing video boxes, hoarding content & more
Debra Mastaler on June 19, 2018 at 4:04 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google changed the way it works, and no one really noticed
Jun 19, 2018 by Patrick Stox
If you missed the changes Google made late last year on labeling country services, you’re not alone. Contributor Patrick Stox goes through the update and explains why you’re seeing a better experience for local users.
- How to hire the right people for your marketing team
Jun 19, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
“Digital transformation” has become one of the most commonly used buzzwords in business today. As we scramble to digitize, personalize and virtualize more and more aspects of the human experience, it’s hard to find an article or research piece on organizational strategy without running into it.
- Should you keep your best content on your site or send it away?
Jun 19, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Contributor Julie Joyce looks at the pros and cons of keeping content on your site versus sending it away.
- Amazon in deal with Marriott to make Alexa a ‘virtual concierge’ in hotel rooms
Jun 19, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The program offers the potential for better customer experiences, but privacy concerns could slow deployment.
- Google replacing video boxes with video carousel on desktop search
Jun 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Notice a change to your video views on some of your more popular videos? Google made a change in search on how they display video boxes.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Facebook opens up Watch to creators & adds video features to take on YouTube
Jun 19, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Aiming to design a more YouTube-like landscape for creators, Facebook is broadening its video options and opening the door to Watch.
- B2B marketers must prove contribution to revenue
Jun 19, 2018 by Patricia Hursh
Marketing priorities have changed. Today’s B2B marketers must focus on KPIs, says contributor Patricia Hursh. Here are tips and tactics to show how marketing programs contribute positively to the bottom line.
- Media Trust warns of malware in HTML5 ads
Jun 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
It’s now booming, says this monitoring service of ads and other third-party code, and marketers need to get in control of their ads.
- Evrythng launches a blockchain-utilizing orchestration hub for consumer products
Jun 19, 2018 by Barry Levine
The hub is designed to support tracking of product origins, unique product identities and user rewards.
- SMX Advanced 2018 Session Recap: Storytelling with Social Ads that Sell
Jun 19, 2018 by Joe Martinez
Contributor Joe Martinez recaps a session of rock-star paid social media marketers sharing how you can use social media to engage, entertain and motivate readers through the sales funnel.
- Unilever stops working with digital media influencers who buy followers
Jun 18, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The call echoes the CPG giant’s similar demand for more transparency in programmatic advertising earlier this year.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google News: How does the search giant’s headline aggregator work?, The Independent
- Ask Yoast: Redirect responsive pages to AMP pages?, Yoast
- Google Tag Manager for SEO and PPC Experts, Impression
- How GDPR Affects Google Rankings & SEO with Andrea Pernici, CognitiveSEO
- Listen up: Google Podcasts is now on Android, Google Blog
- Our 10th Doodle 4 Google winner is dino-mite, Google Blog
- Testing Target ROAS Bidding for Shopping Campaigns, PPC Hero
- Why You Should Segment Your PPC Brand Campaigns By User Intent, Metric Theory
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.