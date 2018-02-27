Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google right to be forgotten, Google Word Coach game & German ruling
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- German court: Google has no ‘duty to inspect’ websites for illegal content before displaying
Feb 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The court held that Google can’t be held liable before being notified of a ‘clearly recognizable violation’ of individual rights.
- Law and reputation firms generate 21% of Right to Be Forgotten delistings, says Google
Feb 27, 2018 by Greg Sterling
New report from Google digs into three years’ worth of data on removal requests and exposes the delisting criteria.
- Google Word Coach, a fun word game in the search results
Feb 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google added a new feature to help non-English speakers expand their English-language vocabulary.
- How Amazon dominates the competitive search landscape
Feb 27, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
This report from Adthena reveals the extent to which Amazon has been capturing text ad click share in major retail categories. Analysis of consumer electronics, and department store retail categories in the US and UK, suggests that Amazon’s paid search ad spend is behind the e-commerce giant’s continued market growth, with the scale and impact […]
- Can you predict what the future holds for your inbound links?
Feb 27, 2018 by Julie Joyce
Gazing into her crystal link building ball, columnist Julie Joyce says it’s hard to tell if your links will even be in place, much less be effective, in the future.
- An easy way to see if Google thinks your webpages are keyword relevant
Feb 27, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor Eric Enge shows us how to determine if a webpage is relevant for the keywords it targets and what do to when it falls flat.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Are consumers burning out on social media?
- SAP-owned Gigya offers a new GDPR-friendly consent tool
- Google releases Mobile Scorecard & Impact Calculator tools to illustrate importance of mobile page speed
- Pinterest names Square’s former Business Lead, Francoise Brougher, as its first COO
- Get back to basics: New Forrester report lays out priorities for mobile marketers
- Just 2 weeks until SMX West! Register now & save $100
Search News From Around The Web:
- Splitting a Website into Two Websites: Part 3, Bill Hartzer
- Bringing link bait back for 2018… well kind of, Branded3
- Capture more of your favorite moments with Google Clips, Google Blog
- Google Search Console Notices To Fix Long Page Titles, Search Engine Roundtable
- How To Rank High On Google | 22 Google-Backed Tips To Get Atop Of The Search Results, cognitiveseo.com
- The SEC wants to know why Google doesn’t report YouTube revenue, MarketWatch
- Top PPC Account Manager Qualities For 2018, Metric Theory
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.